Recent home sales south of Boston (July 31)

55 Martin St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,764 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,436-square-foot lot. $402,000

808 Plymouth St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,422 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,234-square-foot lot. $424,900

AVON

137 E High St. One-family Ranch, built in 1940, 681 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, on 5,000-square-foot lot. $211,000

BRAINTREE

33 Nicholas Road One-family Ranch, built in 1953, 960 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,217-square-foot lot. $786,000

79 Hayward St. One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 2,010 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,738-square-foot lot. $728,000

94 Plain St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1900, 2,125 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,606-square-foot lot. $685,000

BRIDGEWATER

1440 Plymouth St. One-family Colonial, built in 1890, 2,819 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $455,000

18 Perkins St. Two-family Condo/Apt, built in 1880, 1,590 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,000-square-foot lot. $352,500

123 Spring St. One-family Conventional, built in 1930, 1,092 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 9,000-square-foot lot. $200,000

BROCKTON

166 Perkins Ave. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1900, 3,894 square feet, 15 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 6,512-square-foot lot. $580,000

110 Candy Lane One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1980, 2,475 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 13,700-square-foot lot. $520,000

3 Lowell St.Two Family, built in 1888, 2,228 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 9,949-square-foot lot. $468,000

CANTON

8 Hemlock Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,960 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 44,257-square-foot lot. $640,000

25 Redman Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1965, 3,138 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,422-square-foot lot. $602,000

1238 Washington St. #2 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1860, 1,938 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $460,000

COHASSET

241 Jerusalem Road One-family Gambrel, built in 1890, 4,503 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 16,900-square-foot lot. $1,325,000

245 Pond St. One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 1,908 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,003-square-foot lot. $749,000

37 Riverview Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,543 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 29,215-square-foot lot. $735,000

DEDHAM

67 Rosemary Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1962, 1,272 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,500-square-foot lot. $595,000

36 Brookside Ave. #36Condo/Apt, built in 1984, 1,008 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $400,000

26 Woodlawn St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,200 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 4,500-square-foot lot. $286,000

DUXBURY

57 Herring Weir Road One-family Colonial, built in 1972, 2,040 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 54,810-square-foot lot. $690,000

11 Old Barn Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1979, 1,570 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 57,424-square-foot lot. $530,000

2 Trout Farm Lane One-family Contemporary, built in 1978, 2,119 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 26,572-square-foot lot. $515,000

EAST BRIDGEWATER

15 Tower Hill Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1990, 3,494 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $629,900

1288 Central St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1985, 1,812 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 35,394-square-foot lot. $420,000

90 Central St. #2 Condo Townhse-End, built in 2008, 1,040 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $295,900

EASTON

3 Squantum Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,970 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,000-square-foot lot. $672,900

24 Hancock St. One-family Ranch, built in 2009, 1,607 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 13,303-square-foot lot. $530,000

6 Indian Cove Way #6 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,580 square feet, 1 bedroom, 2.5 baths. $315,000

FOXBOROUGH

68 Carroll Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,274 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 50,890-square-foot lot. $600,000

26 Baker St. One-family Conventional, built in 1851, 1,635 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 24,440-square-foot lot. $566,000

78 North St. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1900, 2,153 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 40,436-square-foot lot. $542,000

FREETOWN

1 Alexandra Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 2002, 2,444 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 70,132-square-foot lot. $430,000

HANOVER

70 Sunset Point One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 3,004 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 154,638-square-foot lot. $899,000

11 Wood Hollow Way One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 3,469 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,007-square-foot lot. $749,000

199 Hearthstone Way One-family Colonial, built in 1984, 2,588 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $675,000

HANSON

136 Stonebridge Drive #136 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 1,400 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $461,900

46 Puritan Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,928 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 42,994-square-foot lot. $460,000

301 Franklin St. #6 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2008, 1,344 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $342,000

HINGHAM

9 Bucket Mill Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 4,043 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 60,909-square-foot lot. $1,995,000

37 Lincoln St. One-family Antique, built in 1833, 3,109 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 18,000-square-foot lot. $1,675,000

36 Hersey St. One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,891 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 51,326-square-foot lot. $1,185,000

HOLBROOK

189 N Franklin St. One-family Old Style, built in 1928, 4,072 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 29,680-square-foot lot. $612,500

55 Bradford St. One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,632 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 9,600-square-foot lot. $387,250

393 South St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,500-square-foot lot. $350,000

HULL

12 Crest Road One-family Victorian, built in 1880, 3,165 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 17,666-square-foot lot. $880,000

6 State Park Road #13 Condo Town House, built in 2002, 2,276 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $670,000

26 School St. #215 Condo Town House, built in 1988, 1,001 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $250,000

KINGSTON

11 Wharf Lane One-family Contemporary, built in 1971, 1,821 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 15,682-square-foot lot. $693,800

11 Normans Way One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,992 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,075-square-foot lot. $600,000

MANSFIELD

40 Wexford Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,622 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 34,693-square-foot lot. $680,000

72 Tremont St. One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,376 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $665,901

18 Gander Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1989, 2,089 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 94,961-square-foot lot. $572,000

MARION

15 Kabeyun Road One-family Ranch, built in 1981, 1,181 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,400-square-foot lot. $355,000

917 Point Road One-family Conventional, built in 1911, 1,856 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $339,000

64 Dexter Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1975, 1,152 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 12,703-square-foot lot. $250,000

MARSHFIELD

118 Grandview Ave. One-family Custom design, built in 2011, 4,276 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,100-square-foot lot. $1,169,000

16 Pokanoket Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 5,902 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 60,984-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

20 Seager Farm Road One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 3,204 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 44,431-square-foot lot. $825,000

MIDDLEBORO

47 Highland St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1963, 1,284 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 429,351-square-foot lot. $425,000

28 Purchase St. One-family Gambrel, built in 1980, 2,040 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 45,302-square-foot lot. $372,500

MILTON

354 Brush Hill Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,778 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 40,955-square-foot lot. $2,350,000

363 Adams St. One-family Conventional, built in 1946, 4,278 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 56,628-square-foot lot. $1,450,000

3 Arrowhead Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,404 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 52,708-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

NORWELL

62 Harbor Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 3,600 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $1,259,000

145 Norwell Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 4,644 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 340,639-square-foot lot. $1,007,500

385 Grove St. One-family Colonial, built in 2014, 2,997 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $950,000

NORWOOD

49 Wood Drive One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1960, 1,446 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 14,490-square-foot lot. $609,900

350-352 Nahatan St. Two Family, built in 1910, 2,140 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 9,178-square-foot lot. $580,000

15 Adams St. One-family Conventional, built in 1915, 1,941 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,766-square-foot lot. $525,000

PEMBROKE

20 Riverpoint Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2003, 2,571 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 40,009-square-foot lot. $730,000

29 Robinson Creek Road One-family Garrison, built in 1985, 2,290 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 50,006-square-foot lot. $514,250

PLYMOUTH

6-8 S Spooner St. Two-family Gambrel, built in 1899, 3,016 square feet, 13 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 28,277-square-foot lot. $4,200,000

19 Provincetown View Road One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,874 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,967-square-foot lot. $872,000

22 Wickertree One-family Contemporary, built in 2005, 2,970 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,431-square-foot lot. $702,000

QUINCY

7 Preston Sq #7 Condo Town House, built in 2001, 3,711 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $1,320,000

2001 Marina Drive #101 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 1987, 1,976 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $938,000

151 Marlboro St. One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 1,860 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,320-square-foot lot. $650,000

RANDOLPH

77 Concetta Sass Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1997, 2,149 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,513-square-foot lot. $565,000

11 Willard Ter One-family Ranch, built in 1964, 2,170 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 22,178-square-foot lot. $412,496

701 S Main St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1800, 1,620 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,269-square-foot lot. $410,000

RAYNHAM

143 Carl Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1973, 2,030 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 25,352-square-foot lot. $362,000

100 Francine Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,216 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 15,028-square-foot lot. $338,000

ROCKLAND

2 Daniel Teague Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1992, 1,566 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 12,896-square-foot lot. $422,000

255 Salem St. One-family Ranch, built in 1992, 1,695 square feet, 2 baths, on 24,424-square-foot lot. $412,500

SCITUATE

12 Gannett Road One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,930 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,532-square-foot lot. $900,000

100 Edward Foster Road One-family Conventional, built in 1901, 2,646 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 14,505-square-foot lot. $877,500

44 Walnut Hill Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2002, 4,040 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 64,469-square-foot lot. $850,000

SHARON

41 Magnolia Road One-family Colonial, built in 1987, 4,330 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 40,006-square-foot lot. $890,000

3 Castle Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1993, 2,836 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 40,347-square-foot lot. $845,000

145 Mansfield St. One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 1,496 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 60,700-square-foot lot. $600,000

STOUGHTON

5 Ladyslipper Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1985, 2,958 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 21,616-square-foot lot. $600,000

68 Chapman Road One-family Ranch, built in 1968, 2,946 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,347-square-foot lot. $565,000

WALPOLE

4 Lester Gray Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 4,578 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 43,996-square-foot lot. $1,150,000

23 Hummingbird Lane One-family Colonial, built in 2010, 2,749 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 23,034-square-foot lot. $855,000

WEST BRIDGEWATER

14 Andrea Way One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,566 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 58,608-square-foot lot. $555,500

68 Pinecrest Road One-family Ranch, built in 1951, 1,232 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 40,946-square-foot lot. $345,000

WESTWOOD

125 Fox Hill St. One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 4,348 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 40,008-square-foot lot. $1,850,000

293 Far Reach Road One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 5,186 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 66,572-square-foot lot. $1,600,000

127 Far Reach Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1988, 4,186 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 67,007-square-foot lot. $1,562,500

WEYMOUTH

55 Alden Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1943, 1,512 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,900-square-foot lot. $580,000

81 Ledgebrook Road One-family Ranch, built in 1961, 2,048 square feet, 10 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $580,000

27 Okala Road One-family Colonial, built in 2011, 1,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 12,727-square-foot lot. $560,000

WHITMAN

75 Belcher Drive One-family Ranch, built in 1965, 1,998 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $475,000

44 Blauss Road Two-family Split Entry, built in 1975, 2,358 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 16,392-square-foot lot. $465,000