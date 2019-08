Recent home sales west of Boston (July 31)

219 Arlington St. Three-family Flat, built in 1890, 2,777 square feet, 14 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 14,826-square-foot lot. $650,000

16 Westside Drive One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 1,872 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 22,134-square-foot lot. $675,000

260 School St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 1,668 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 20,800-square-foot lot. $520,000

ARLINGTON

30-32 Newport St. Two-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1925, 2,204 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,518-square-foot lot. $1,285,000

54 Dothan St. One-family Colonial, built in 2015, 3,072 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 6,835-square-foot lot. $1,090,000

83 Dorothy Road #83 Condo Town House, built in 2017, 2,790 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $1,068,000

ASHLAND

287 Cordaville Road One-family Colonial, built in 2013, 1,960 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,056-square-foot lot. $612,000

266 America Blvd #266 Condo Town House, built in 2011, 2,025 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $425,000

182 Eliot St. One-family Ranch, built in 1950, 1,100 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 18,731-square-foot lot. $380,000

AYER

5 3rd St. One-family Conventional, built in 1900, 1,843 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,197-square-foot lot. $497,000

136 Sandy Pond Road One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,008 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 16,988-square-foot lot. $265,000

55 Littleton Road #9A Condo Town House, built in 1994, 1,076 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $234,150

BEDFORD

112 North Road One-family Colonial, built in 2016, 4,202 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 76,500-square-foot lot. $1,425,000

15 Mcmahon Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1964, 1,300 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,069-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

11 Alder Way #11 Condo Town House, built in 1997, 1,685 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $677,500

BELLINGHAM

53 Whitehall Way One-family Colonial, built in 2006, 3,432 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 30,726-square-foot lot. $650,000

15 Elaine Circle One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 1,700 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 37,846-square-foot lot. $360,000

16 Phillip Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1963, 1,344 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 12,750-square-foot lot. $359,900

BELMONT

16 Clifton St. One-family Colonial, built in 1932, 3,263 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,681-square-foot lot. $1,920,000

52 Lincoln St. One-family Garrison, built in 1929, 2,538 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 8,112-square-foot lot. $1,550,000

4 Warwick Road #4 Condo Condo/Apt, built in 2005, 2,925 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1,380,000

BERLIN

78 Village Court #78 Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,460 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $395,000

BOLTON

23 Field Stone Way One-family Colonial, built in 2008, 3,607 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 63,162-square-foot lot. $855,000

44 Pondside Drive #44 Condo Row-Middle, built in 2010, 1,867 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $433,000

BOXBORO

285 Sargent Road One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,430 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 86,684-square-foot lot. $890,000

323 Hill Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1996, 1,837 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 77,101-square-foot lot. $650,000

BROOKLINE

252 Kent St. One-family Tudor, built in 1927, 3,435 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 8,140-square-foot lot. $3,150,000

79 Buckminster Road One-family Colonial, built in 1918, 4,470 square feet, 13 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 14,960-square-foot lot. $2,700,888

335 Goddard Ave. #335 Condo, built in 1985, 2,956 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths. $1,850,000

56 Thorndike St. Two-family Colonial, built in 1895, 2,762 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 6,229-square-foot lot. $1,833,500

CARLISLE

110 Patch Meadow Lane One-family Contemporary, built in 1988, 4,064 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 174,676-square-foot lot. $945,000

39 Stearns St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,517 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $615,000

429 Cross St. One-family Old Style, built in 1951, 1,070 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 172,498-square-foot lot. $531,500

CONCORD

248 Nashawtuc Road One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1970, 1,938 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 43,920-square-foot lot. $3,750,000

145 Hayward Mill Road One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 3,387 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 33,939-square-foot lot. $1,300,000

35 Black Horse Place #35 Condo, built in 2016, 2,158 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 689,119-square-foot lot. $900,000

DOVER

2 Main St. One-family Antique, built in 1800, 4,405 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 82,024-square-foot lot. $1,625,000

7 Powder House Road One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 4,013 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $1,215,000

DUNSTABLE

68 School St. One-family Ranch, built in 2003, 2,577 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 91,476-square-foot lot. $680,000

28 Forest St. One-family Colonial, built in 1983, 2,491 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 170,320-square-foot lot. $445,900

FRAMINGHAM

1343 Edgell Road One-family Garrison, built in 1984, 2,371 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 20,735-square-foot lot. $625,000

59 Lockland Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1955, 1,320 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 12,458-square-foot lot. $550,000

18 Doris Road One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,462 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 19,998-square-foot lot. $492,000

FRANKLIN

13 Tanglewood Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 2,330 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,137-square-foot lot. $637,000

395 Dailey Drive One-family Split Level, built in 1974, 2,080 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,750-square-foot lot. $585,000

64 West St. One-family Old Style, built in 1910, 2,649 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,184-square-foot lot. $458,000

HARVARD

182 Prospect Hill Road One-family Antique, built in 1771, 2,797 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 26,136-square-foot lot. $679,000

11 Finn Road One-family Ranch, built in 1960, 1,246 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 52,272-square-foot lot. $467,150

HOLLISTON

110 Nason Hill Road One-family Ranch, built in 1979, 2,028 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 105,328-square-foot lot. $659,000

860 Marshall St. One-family Garrison, built in 1990, 2,925 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 79,715-square-foot lot. $655,000

40 Fisher St. One-family Raised Ranch, built in 1968, 1,632 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 26,572-square-foot lot. $415,000

HOPKINTON

3 Chadwick Way One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 3,349 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 47,859-square-foot lot. $1,025,000

13 Edge Hill Road One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 3,310 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 78,957-square-foot lot. $850,000

8 Maple Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1974, 3,599 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 78,425-square-foot lot. $850,000

HUDSON

2 Cedar St. One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 2,145 square feet, 3 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 18,567-square-foot lot. $530,000

66 Bennett St. One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,096 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 33,687-square-foot lot. $529,900

8 Atherton Road One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 2,736 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $350,000

LEXINGTON

10 Willard Circle One-family Contemporary, built in 2017, 4,058 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 15,937-square-foot lot. $2,235,000

7 Peachtree Road One-family Mansion, built in 2013, 5,048 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 15,936-square-foot lot. $2,188,888

20 Percy Road One-family Colonial, built in 1896, 3,431 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 15,500-square-foot lot. $2,095,000

LINCOLN

37 Birchwood Lane #37 Condo Town House, built in 1979, 2,476 square feet, 7 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $545,000

LITTLETON

22 Deer Run Road One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 3,224 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,998-square-foot lot. $945,000

1 Chestnut Lane One-family Cape Cod, built in 1962, 3,197 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 50,094-square-foot lot. $775,000

19 Fort Pond Hill Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1947, 1,025 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 40,001-square-foot lot. $425,000

MARLBOROUGH

28 Hawkins Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1986, 3,561 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 67,518-square-foot lot. $730,000

85 Bolton St. Three-family Family Flat, built in 1890, 3,182 square feet, 12 rooms, 7 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 18,019-square-foot lot. $572,000

MEDWAY

65 Fisher St. One-family Colonial, built in 1981, 2,268 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 30,536-square-foot lot. $495,000

16 Charles River Road One-family Old Style, built in 1920, 1,087 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,405-square-foot lot. $310,000

NATICK

75 Evergreen Road One-family Contemporary, built in 1912, 2,975 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 17,193-square-foot lot. $1,135,000

40 Nouvelle Way #T836Condo/Apt, built in 2008, 1,472 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $757,500

297 Bacon St. Two-family Old Style, built in 1920, 2,759 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 38,498-square-foot lot. $725,000

NEEDHAM

132 Fair Oaks Park One-family Colonial, built in 2018, 6,153 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, on 16,553-square-foot lot. $2,950,000

73 Stonecrest Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 6,343 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, on 43,560-square-foot lot. $2,550,000

29 Homestead Park One-family Cape Cod, built in 1956, 1,575 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 16,117-square-foot lot. $2,185,000

NEWTON

165 Berkeley St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 2017, 4,495 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 18,312-square-foot lot. $2,910,000

216 Highland St. One-family Victorian, built in 1870, 7,405 square feet, 16 rooms, 11 bedrooms, 6 baths, on 28,741-square-foot lot. $2,875,000

50 Voss Ter One-family Split Level, built in 1955, 1,404 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 10,000-square-foot lot. $2,600,000

SHERBORN

169 S Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1998, 3,278 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 95,832-square-foot lot. $962,500

174 S Main St. One-family Colonial, built in 1971, 2,554 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 41,382-square-foot lot. $708,000

16 Old Orchard Road One-family Colonial, built in 1963, 2,747 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 100,188-square-foot lot. $635,000

SHREWSBURY

23 Main Circle One-family Cottage, built in 1924, 850 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 6,000-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

27 Main Circle One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 1,569 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 7,788-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

10 Deergrass Road One-family Colonial, built in 1992, 1,986 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,832-square-foot lot. $781,212

SUDBURY

32 Ironworks Road One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 4,150 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 30,928-square-foot lot. $1,252,200

15 Ironworks Road One-family Colonial, built in 2000, 4,159 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 30,345-square-foot lot. $1,252,000

31 Powers Road One-family Colonial, built in 1999, 4,511 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 44,791-square-foot lot. $1,166,500

WALTHAM

30 Appleton St. Three-family Mlti-Unt Blg, built in 1910, 3,306 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 4,400-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

77 Graymore Road One-family Split Level, built in 1957, 1,983 square feet, 8 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 17,119-square-foot lot. $907,000

39 Bacon St. #3 Condo Town House, built in 2005, 1,008 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. $550,000

WATERTOWN

67 Chestnut St. #67 Condo Town House, built in 2014, 3,200 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $1,200,000

45 Bates RoadTwo Family, built in 1913, 2,532 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,583-square-foot lot. $916,000

90 Stoneleigh Road One-family Ranch, built in 1958, 1,848 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $777,000

WAYLAND

49 High Rock Road One-family Colonial, built in 2012, 4,469 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, on 58,762-square-foot lot. $2,175,000

42 Wayland Hills Road One-family Colonial, built in 1975, 4,144 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 40,008-square-foot lot. $1,225,000

11 Morse Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1950, 3,469 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 30,000-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

WELLESLEY

74 Edmunds Road One-family Colonial, built in 2005, 6,736 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, on 23,843-square-foot lot. $3,650,000

158 Winding River Road One-family Colonial, built in 1968, 4,274 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 62,291-square-foot lot. $2,351,000

40 Pilgrim Road One-family Colonial, built in 1938, 2,733 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 15,811-square-foot lot. $1,480,000

WESTON

11 Winthrop Circle One-family, built in 2016, 5,172 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, on 65,663-square-foot lot. $3,420,000

18 Skating Pond Road One-family Tudor, built in 1905, 6,046 square feet, 15 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 97,026-square-foot lot. $2,750,000

50 Byron Road One-family Conventional, built in 1916, 3,605 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 68,276-square-foot lot. $1,637,500