It was a week that investors would rather forget

The stock market also did not react well Wednesday when Fed chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the quarter-percentage point rate cut made by the central bank that day was only a gentle nudge downward, not the first in a series of reductions that would significantly lower borrowing costs — and provide a bit of insurance against a slowdown .

US stocks wrapped up their worst week of the year, posting a second day of losses sparked by President Trump’s Twitter announcement a day earlier that the US would slap 10 percent tariffs on some $300 billion of Chinese imports.

It was a confusing and bruising few days for investors that even Friday’s solid job report couldn’t salvage.

Advertisement

Trump’s escalation of the trade war with China was a nasty surprise for Wall Street, which had greeted the week with hopes that a new round of talks in Shanghai would go well. But the brief meetings ended with no sign the two sides were any closer to a trade deal.

The tariffs are set to take effect Sept. 1, and are expected to hit consumers more directly than the 25 percent levies on $250 billion of Chinese goods imposed earlier this year.

“Everything from sneakers to iPhones will likely cost more,” Dec Mullarkey, a Boston-based managing director at SLC Management, a unit of insurer Sun Life Financial, said in note to clients. “Up until now tariffs had been on intermediate products, but now trade tension will be evident in higher price tags.”

Concern about the impact on consumer spending, which accounts for about three-quarters of economic activity, is so high that Friday’s good employment news from the Labor Department was largely shrugged off.

Employers added 164,000 jobs last month, in line with analysts’ forecasts, and the jobless rate remained at 3.7 percent, near a 50-year low, government data showed. Average hourly earnings increased 3.2 percent from a year ago, a pickup from June rate of 3 percent.

Advertisement

Normally a performance like July’s would push stocks higher because it showed the economy strong enough to absorb new workers, but not so hot as to trigger inflation. But the past week was had been anything but normal.

“The solid July jobs number caps an interesting week that kept our corporate clients and our team on alert,” was how a very understated Tony Bedikian, head of global markets at Citizens Bank in Boston, summed it all up.

Capping five straight down days, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 0.7 percent to close Friday at 2,932.05. The Dow Jones dropped 98.41 points, or 0.4 perecent, to 26,485.01, after having shed 334 points earlier in the day.

Despite the pain to investors’ portfolios, the market has had a good year, with the S&P 500 up nearly 17 percent. Moreover, some experts believe the economy is in decent shape.

That includes Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, only one of two Fed officials who voted against this week’s rate cut.

“With the unemployment rate near 50-year lows and inflation likely to rise toward the 2 percent target. . . I do not see a clear and compelling case for additional monetary accommodation at this time,” he said in a statement Friday.

Neither Rosengren nor the other dissenter, Kansas City Fed president Esther George, would say it, but there’s another reason why the rate cut wasn’t necessary: There is a strong chance it won’t help ward off a downturn.

Advertisement

Rates are even lower — even negative — in Europe and Japan, but those economies are struggling nontheless.

You can reach me at larry.edelman@globe.com and follow me on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.