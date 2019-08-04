The week ahead in business

Generate goodwill and get your name out by helping sponsor the 28th annual Children’s Charitable Golf Tournament, hosted by the Newton Needham Regional Chamber. Monday, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Woodland Golf Club, 1897 Washington St., Auburndale. Sponsorship opportunities start at $175. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

CLASS

Make your pitch perfect

Sharpen your pitching skills at this workshop from Innovation Women and Staples Studio. There will be opportunities for networking. Tuesday, 6 to 9 p.m., Staples Studio, 230 Independence Way, Danvers. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Generate new ideas

Talk, brainstorm, and network at this meetup for startup entrepreneurs by accelerator program Techstars Boston. Participants are encouraged to bring examples of their projects. Light snacks and drinks will be provided. Tuesday, 4 to 5:30 p.m., GSVlabs Boston, 2 Ave. de Lafayette, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

JOB FAIR

Get the gig

Dust off your resume for this career fair hosted by BestHire. Employers participating include Viking Cruises, New York Life, Sears Home Services, and others. Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott Boston Downtown, 275 Tremont St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Fast connections

Build business relationships quickly at this “speed networking” event from Network After Work. Participate in several quick group discussions designed to make breaking the ice easier and faster. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Industrious — Seaport, 22 Boston Wharf Road, 7th floor, Boston. $15 for general admission, $79 for VIP admission. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Thursday, Aug. 8

INFORMATION SESSION

Explore new careers

Find out if a job in the rapidly-expanding cybersecurity industry is right for you at this event from Mimecast and MassBay Community College. There will be a panel discussion with cybersecurity experts followed by a short presentation about MassBay. Thursday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Mimecast North America Inc., 191 Spring St., Lexington. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PANEL DISCUSSION

Breaking through

Come listen to successful women in business discuss how they overcame barriers to achieve their goals at this talk from General Assembly. Thursday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., General Assembly Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Friday, Aug. 9

NETWORKING

Meet professionals

Build a network for referral business at this meet-and-greet by business organization BNI Financial District. Friday, 7 to 8:30 a.m., 125 Summer St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

