Tuesday CLASS Make your pitch perfect

Sharpen your pitching skills at this workshop from Innovation Women and Staples Studio. There will be opportunities for networking. Tuesday, 6 to 9 p.m., Staples Studio, 230 Independence Way, Danvers. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Generate new ideas

Talk, brainstorm, and network at this meetup for startup entrepreneurs by accelerator program Techstars Boston. Participants are encouraged to bring examples of their projects. Light snacks and drinks will be provided. Tuesday, 4 to 5:30 p.m., GSVlabs Boston, 2 Avenue de Lafayette, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

JOB FAIR

Get the gig

Dust off your resume for this career fair hosted by BestHire. Employers participating include Viking Cruises, New York Life, Sears Home Services, and others. Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott Boston Downtown, 275 Tremont St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Fast connections

Build business relationships quickly at this “speed networking” event from Network After Work. Participate in several quick group discussions designed to make breaking the ice easier and faster. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Industrious — Seaport, 22 Boston Wharf Road, 7th floor, Boston. $15 for general admission, $79 for VIP admission. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

