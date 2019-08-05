Gannett merger marks shift for troubled American newspaper giant

With Monday’s announcement, media analysts reflected on Gannett’s rise and ‘‘how it came to be a takeover target as opposed to buying most every newspaper that came out of the market,’’ said Rick Edmonds, a media business analyst at the Poynter Institute, a nonprofit journalism training center.

The deal also marked a new, uncertain chapter for the McLean, Va.-based Gannett, a former titan of American media that boomed in the latter half of the 20th century. Its flagship publication, USA Today, introduced the country to a national newspaper that could reach millions of readers, complete with digestible coverage, color photos, and eye-popping graphics.

The merger announced Monday between Gannett and GateHouse Media — America’s two largest newspaper chains — comes amid turmoil for the print journalism industry and shaky times for Gannett, which fought off a takeover attempt by a hedge fund earlier this year.

Like print media everywhere, Gannett saw steep declines in print advertising with the rise of Craigslist and other online advertising platforms. Readers cut back on print subscriptions in search of digital and free news.

Over time, those factors built pressure on media companies to cut costs and consolidate.

‘‘There are ways you can consolidate,’’ said Harold Vogel, a veteran media analyst. ‘‘You don’t need two CFOs; you don’t need two chairmen or heads of marketing.’’

Gannett’s financial struggles and waves of recent layoffs follow a long run at the helm of American journalism. Today, Gannett’s vast portfolio includes USA Today, 109 local media organizations in 34 states, and dozens of other news brands online in the United Kingdom. Each month, more than 125 million unique visitors access content from USA Today and Gannett’s local sites, according to the company. Still, in January, Gannett slashed jobs at the Indianapolis Star, the Arizona Republic, the Tennessean, the Citizen Times in Asheville, N.C., and other papers, Poynter reported.

Gannett’s history reaches back to 1906, when Frank Gannett and others bought a half interest in the Elmira Gazette in upstate New York. From there, Gannett acquired and oversaw other local newspapers throughout the Northeast and, in time, the rest of the country. The Gannett National Service was founded in 1943, providing local papers with national reporting and dispatches from bureaus in Washington and elsewhere. The company went public in 1967.

Gannett was also known for bringing innovations to its newsrooms. In 1929, Frank Gannett invested in the development of the teletypesetter. Newsrooms were later stocked with shortwave radio sets to speed up reporting of far-off events, according to a company history. Printing presses were adapted for color at the Gannett Rochester newspapers as early as 1938. A corporate airplane even helped gather news from disparate places.

Much of Gannett’s greatest success came through the vision of Allen Neuharth, who rose from delivering a daily newspaper to becoming Gannett’s chairman in 1979.

Under Neuharth’s leadership, the company enjoyed a steady growth period and eventually created USA Today, which initially drew skepticism for its cost and viability.

Critics doubted the concept and dubbed the model the ‘‘McPaper,’’ even as the informative charts and exhaustive national coverage caught on with readers nationwide. (Neuharth died in 2013 at age 89.)

Gannett shares closed higher on the New York Stock Exchange at $11.04, up 29 cents.