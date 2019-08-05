Is heading off online hate possible?

On Saturday, when an 8chan user purporting to be the El Paso murderer published a lengthy screed justifying the crime, it was the third time this year that a killer had published such a manifesto on the site. There had been earlier hate notes from the man who killed 51 people in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March, and from the man who murdered a woman in April at a synagogue in Poway, Calif.

Good for them, but I have no doubt 8chan will be back online. Which actually might benefit the coming crackdown on right-wing terrorism — it’s good to know where to find the bad guys.

I’ve never visited 8chan, the notorious Internet chat forum where mass murderers announce their impending atrocities. By Monday afternoon, I’d missed my chance. The site was shut down after last weekend’s slaughter in El Paso, Texas, when key Internet service providers walked away in disgust.

For Cloudflare, an Internet services company that helped keep 8chan online, Saturday’s atrocities were too much. The company halted service to 8chan, crippling the site. 8chan switched to another provider, Voxility, but on Monday, it too suspended service and left 8chan completely dark.

But 8chan has vowed to resume operations as soon as it can find a new service provider. You can bet it will; after all, Gab is back in business.

You might remember Gab. Founded by Donald Trump supporter Andrew Torba as an alternative to Twitter, it’s a favorite online hangout for racists and anti-Semites. Last year, Gab user Robert Gregory Bowers posted a hateful message right before heading to a Pittsburgh synagogue and shooting 11 people to death. In the aftermath, major Internet companies such as PayPal, GoDaddy, and Medium broke their ties to the forum. The site disappeared for a week or two, but soon found another online host. It now claims more than a million registered users.

As far as Torba’s concerned, those users can say pretty much whatever they want.

“ ‘Hate speech’ is 100% protected by the First Amendment as ruled unanimously by the Supreme Court of the United States,” Torba wrote in an e-mail. “The notion of banning it is something that I believe to be very hateful, bigoted, and absurd. I believe that more speech is always the answer, not less.”

As an US company, Gab is protected not only by the First Amendment, but by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which says the operators of Internet forums aren’t responsible for the messages users post. Death threats are illegal, even under the First Amendment — and an Internet user who posts such threats is responsible for his words — but the Internet site that publishes them is not.

Other countries are far more aggressive about regulating online speech. In Germany, for instance, social media networks can be hammered with millions of euros in fines for failing to take down offensive user postings within 24 hours. France is moving to enact a similar law.

But in the United States, online hygiene is mainly enforced by economics. Giants like Facebook and Twitter have grown more aggressive — some say too aggressive — in tamping down hateful and insulting speech, because the stuff scares away many would-be subscribers, and because major advertisers don’t want their online messages appearing alongside sexist insults and racist rants. So cleaning things up is just good business.

As a result, the big networks are purging themselves of the worst actors, who instead are gathering in the Internet’s seedier precincts. Katherine Mangu-Ward, editor in chief at the libertarian magazine Reason, warns there’s a danger in this.

“If you drive radical speech into darker corners of the Internet, it can flourish there,” Mangu-Ward said. “Better that it should be out in the sunlight.”

Maybe. But until this weekend, how many people had even heard of 8chan? Consigning such hateful garbage to a virtually unknown website might be the best way to prevent the infection from spreading.

As for keeping track of the fiends who gather in such places, here’s where the government has a legitimate role to play. Not through censorship, but through surveillance. Federal law enforcement agencies have gotten very good at infiltrating and monitoring Internet forums popular with Islamic extremist groups. Since 9/11, they’ve disrupted hundreds of plots this way. Now it’s time to apply the same skill and diligence to home-grown individuals and groups that have demonstrated a willingness to use violence. Between the white-supremacist right and the black-clad bully boys of Antifa, American cops have a target-rich environment. After the hell of last weekend, alt-right sites should be at the top of the target list.

So when 8chan makes its inevitable return, let’s hope it gets lots of new visitors. The kind who carry badges.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.