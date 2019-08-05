Security cut off for ‘cesspool of hate’ 8chan forum after mass shootings

NEW YORK (AP) — An online message board accused of hosting extremist content was temporarily inaccessible Monday after its cybersecurity provider cut off support for a ‘‘cesspool of hate’’ following mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

8chan returned an error message after midnight California time, when Cloudflare Inc. said its support would end. There was no immediate explanation, but lack of security support would leave the site open to online attacks that might block access.

Police are investigating commentary posted on 8chan that is believed to have been written by the suspect in a shooting Saturday that killed 20 people in El Paso, Texas.