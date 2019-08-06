Thursday, Aug. 8 BUSINESS BBQ Network and grill

Build connections with other environmentally conscious professionals at this cookout hosted by the Climate Action Business Association. There will be grilled cuisine, Beyond Burgers, refreshments, and lawn games. Thursday, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Old West Church, 131 Cambridge St., Cambridge. $15. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

INFORMATION SESSION

Explore new careers

Find out if a job in the rapidly-expanding cybersecurity industry is right for you at this event from Mimecast and MassBay Community College. There will be a panel discussion with cybersecurity experts followed by a short presentation about MassBay. Thursday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Mimecast North America Inc., 191 Spring St., Lexington. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

PANEL DISCUSSION

Breaking through

Come listen to successful women in business discuss how they overcame barriers to achieve their goals at this talk from General Assembly. Thursday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., General Assembly Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

TRAINING

Express yourself

Learn how to use storytelling techniques in business at this class from General Assembly. Participants will learn how to utilize these skills in job interviews, public speaking, and meetings. Thursday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $40. Register online 0r go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz. Contact Max Jungreis at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.