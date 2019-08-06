A different kind of charging: The Apple credit card is here

NEW YORK (AP) — The Apple credit card designed primarily for mobile use is here.

Some iPhone users who requested a notification about Apple Card will get invites Tuesday to apply through Apple’s Wallet app. The company plans to expand sign-ups more broadly in coming weeks. The card, announced in March in partnership with Goldman Sachs, is available only in the U.S.

The company promises quick sign-ups and the elimination of most fees. Customers typically get 2 percent cash back when using Apple’s app to pay. Industry experts say financial benefits of card mirror many of those already out there for consumers.