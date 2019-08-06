scorecardresearch

Stock indexes claw back some lost ground

Associated PressAugust 6, 2019, an hour ago
Trader Andrew Silverman worked on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
NEW YORK — Stocks are closing broadly higher on Wall Street as gains by technology companies and banks helped the market gain back almost half the ground it lost in a big sell-off the day before.

Apple and Microsoft each rose 1.9% Tuesday, and video game maker Take-Two Interactive jumped 8% after turning in strong quarterly results.

Investors were relieved to see that China had stabilized its currency, easing some of the pressure in its trade war with the US.

The S&P 500 rose 37 points, or 1.3%, to 2,881.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 311 points, or 1.2%, to 26,029. The Nasdaq climbed 107 points, or 1.4%, to 7,833.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.72%.