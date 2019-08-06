Stock indexes claw back some lost ground

NEW YORK — Stocks are closing broadly higher on Wall Street as gains by technology companies and banks helped the market gain back almost half the ground it lost in a big sell-off the day before.

Apple and Microsoft each rose 1.9% Tuesday, and video game maker Take-Two Interactive jumped 8% after turning in strong quarterly results.

Investors were relieved to see that China had stabilized its currency, easing some of the pressure in its trade war with the US.