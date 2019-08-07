A botched car registration leads to lots of trouble

But six weeks later, the thrill of tooling around in a slick new car came crashing down when he got pulled over by Hanover police.

Shoemaker, 29, was so excited about his 2016 high-performance, sporty GLI that he pulled over halfway home, hopped out, and texted pictures of it to family and his girlfriend.

On May 4, Chris Shoemaker proudly drove his newly purchased Volkswagen Jetta off the lot of a Rhode Island dealership and headed home to Roxbury.

The Jetta, it turns out, was not registered. For the next six weeks, it would remain impounded and off-limits to Shoemaker.

Back in May, Shoemaker and the dealership, Speedcraft Auto Group of Wakefield, R.I., had agreed that Speedcraft would be responsible for getting the Jetta registered in Massachusetts. The salespeople told Shoemaker they would take care of everything and mail the registration to him, according to both Shoemaker and Speedcraft.

Advertisement

Shoemaker was legally able to immediately drive the Jetta because under Massachusetts law, purchasers of new and used vehicles have seven days to obtain an updated registration (Note: you must carry a copy of the purchase agreement with you).

Speedcraft told me its salespeople warned Shoemaker he might have to get off the road after seven days, but Shoemaker said he remembers only being told he can legally drive for seven days as he awaited the registration.

Speedcraft charged him $420 for what’s listed on the purchase agreement as “registration,” “title preparation,” and “documentary preparation.”

But it failed to get the car registered until late last month — nearly three months after Shoemaker bought the car.

At the root of the problem is the title to the Jetta. The Registry of Motor Vehicles won’t issue a registration for any automobile without the title. Speedcraft didn’t have the title when it sold the car to Shoemaker, though it neglected to tell him that, Shoemaker said.

Advertisement

In fact, Speedcraft didn’t get the title from VW Credit, one of its affiliates, until late last month. (Speedcraft says it got lost in transit from a warehouse).

That was six weeks after Shoemaker got stopped, on June 16, by a police officer making routine spot-checks. He was cited for criminal violations, and faced the potential loss of his license, fines, and insurance surcharges.

The unregistered Jetta was towed away, leaving Shoemaker to take an Uber home for about $50.

Only after the Jetta was seized from Shoemaker did Speedcraft tell him it was still waiting for the title, Shoemaker said.

It cost Shoemaker $1,500 to rent a car to use on his job as a financial manager for a major corporation. And it cost him $1,700 to get his car released from the tow yard ($35 a day storage charge).

Who should bear the cost? Shoemaker or Speedcraft? Both?

It’s easy to fault Shoemaker. He should have known that after seven days had passed and no registration had arrived at his home that there was a serious question as to whether he was driving legally (he wasn’t). Why didn’t he stop driving and beseige Speedcraft with calls and emails — or even show up at the lot —until he was handed his registration?

“I didn’t think about it,” Shoemaker said. “I wish I had, but that’s hindsight.”

Ignorance is not a defense in criminal law. “Officer, I wasn’t aware of the speed limit” isn’t going to cut it.

Advertisement

Yet when Shoemaker appeared in Hingham District Court last week, the clerk-magistrate listened to his story about buying the car and dismissed the citations with little comment.

With the criminal matter cleared, Shoemaker now wants Speedcraft to cover all the expenses he incurred getting his car back on the road because, he argues, the dealership breached its contract. When a contract is breached, the breaching party is ordinarily responsible for all foreseeable damages.

If you consider which of the two parties — Shoemaker or Speedcraft — was in the better position to have prevented the harm that occurred, I think you will agree it was Speedcraft, which is in the business of handling registrations.

Shoemaker did get a message from Speedcraft 12 days after the sale. But it was the wrong message. Shoemaker played me a voice mail message in which a Speedcraft employee tells him the dealership is working on obtaining the registration but needs proof of insurance from Shoemaker’s insurer, which he already had provided.

Shoemaker nevertheless e-mailed Speedcraft a copy of it and once again put the matter out of mind.

As the dealership’s search for the missing title dragged on for weeks, it should have warned Shoemaker in a way that really got his attention.

Jeffrey Bellinger, Speedcraft’s general manager, in a written reply to my questions, cast doubt on whether the registration was a contractual obligation. He views the $420 in fees Shoemaker paid as generally covering paperwork. But it’s hard to see how the word “registration” meant anything else.

Advertisement

Bellinger also said the dealership never promised in the purchase agreement to deliver the registration within a certain period of time. But it’s clear Shoemaker and Speedcraft understood that the dealership would get the car registered promptly.

Speedcraft has already agreed to cover the $1,500 cost of the rental car, which was the decent thing to do. But I think it also owes him the $1,700 towing charges, plus a $420 refund for the “paperwork” fees.

* * *

Last week’s column on Stephen Marcus’s urgent request to use the employee-only bathroom at a downtown Boston Starbucks store prompted numerous readers to write to me about their own medical conditions.

Marcus has Crohn’s disease, which sometimes triggers a sudden and acute need to use the bathroom. Marcus had helped get a state law passed in 2012 requiring retailers like Starbucks to accommodate people suffering from inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis, or other medical conditions.

Before being denied access to the employee bathroom on May 10, Marcus had flashed a wallet-size card, signed by a physician, certifying his medical condition and citing the bathroom-access law. (Fifteen other states have similar laws).

Even so, Marcus was turned away and had an embarrassing “accident” while rushing to a cafe a block away.

Some readers wanted to know where to get the same kind of card used by Marcus. “I Can’t Wait” cards are available from the The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation by contacting the Foundation at ne@crohnscolitisfoundation.org or 781-449-0324.

Advertisement

Sean P. Murphy can be reached at smurphy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @spmurphyboston.