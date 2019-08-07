Novartis CEO in the hotseat after revelation that his company submitted falsified data to the FDA

At issue is what Novartis knew — and when it knew it — about the manipulation of data used to win approval of its gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy. According to the FDA, company officials at AveXis were aware of the issues as early as March but didn’t inform regulators until late June. The drug, the first gene therapy for a type of SMA and the most expensive therapy on the market to date, was approved in May.

The revelation on Tuesday that AveXis, Novartis’s gene therapy division, submitted falsified data to the Food and Drug Administration is at the very least a blemish on the brief reign of Narasimhan, a rising figure who took over in early 2018 with a promise to change the culture at the Swiss drug maker, which has a major presence in Cambridge. But it also threatens to become a much bigger scandal.

Novartis chief executive officer Vas Narasimhan began his tenure with an inherited scandal. Now he’s got one all his own.

The FDA’s investigation of the issue could take months. And for Novartis — and particularly for Narasimhan — the stakes are high, even if FDA officials stressed that they remained confident the therapy should remain on the market.

Narasimhan, 43, took the reins at Novartis with the stated goal of changing the culture at a drug company that traces its roots back to 1859. In more recent years, Novartis has faced a string of allegations of bribery, charges of data falsification, and accusations of illegal marketing. Narasimhan promised to transform the company and make such scandals a thing of the past.

“One of the five priorities I’ve set up for our company is building trust with society, which I see as a long game,” Narasimhan told the New York Times in its “Corner Office” column published Sunday. “This is not going to be fast.”

Indeed, his first test came quickly. In May 2018, Novartis got dragged into the circus surrounding Michael Cohen, the former attorney for President Trump who was convicted of fraud and perjury. The company’s association with Cohen, who had pitched himself as a fixer for Novartis, “completely blindsided” Narasimhan, he said months later.

The damage from the crisis, however, was limited for Narasimhan, largely because the relationship with Cohen had been cemented under his predecessor. Over the following months, Narasimhan won industry praise for his candor and his efforts to transform Novartis, including by selling off parts of the company not focused on its core business of prescription drugs.

Now, though, the latest missteps occurred solely under his watch.

“He comes off a great high, and then they get slapped with this,” said John LaMattina, a pharmaceutical executive who led Pfizer’s research operation from 2003 to 2007. “If he’s going to be a CEO when things are going well, it’s tough things like this that really test you and prove your worth.”

Novartis’ $8.7 billion acquisition of AveXis, signed within months of Narasimhan taking the job, was meant to be the new CEO’s signature move, one he described as a pivot away from pharmaceutical dogma and an embrace of futuristic — and potentially curative — medicines like gene therapy.

Zolgensma, AveXis’s banner product, looked to be a transformational medicine for spinal muscular atrophy, a rare disorder whose most severe form is almost universally fatal within two years of birth. Novartis shepherded Zolgensma to FDA approval, putting a $2.1 million price tag on the one-time therapy.

Now, Novartis needs to explain how it could have overlooked manipulated data in such a crucial filing to the FDA.

According to the agency, Novartis knew as early as March 14 that one or more people at AveXis had manipulated data supporting Zolgensma’s approval. But the company didn’t inform regulators until June 28, more than a month after the treatment had been on the market, the FDA said.

In a statement, Novartis stressed that it had brought the concerns to the FDA’s attention, and did so once it had “interim conclusions” from its own investigation. It wasn’t clear, however, why the company did not notify the agency about potential issues with a decision on Zolgensma pending.

The Zolgensma situation thrusts Novartis back into crisis management, and it interrupts Narasimhan’s ascent as a warmly received figure in an industry otherwise beset by criticism. It is perhaps not where Narasimhan expected to be.

“I’ve now visited over 33 countries, seeing the cultural change I’ve talked about actually happening,” Narasimhan said in the spring. “Whether it’s sales reps or senior level people, the company feels different. The company really feels like it’s changing.”

Damian Garde can be reached at damian.garde@statnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @damiangarde. Follow Stat on Twitter: @statnews.