Pfizer spinoff Cerevel moving into Cambridge Crossing

Another drug maker is putting down roots in a fast-emerging business district just north of Kendall Square.

Cerevel Therapeutics said Wednesday that it will lease about 60,000 square feet in a new building at Cambridge Crossing, a massive 43-acre development straddling the Cambridge-Somerville-Boston lines. The complex, which is under construction, already is sprouting several life science office and lab buildings.

A spinoff of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, Cerevel was formed last year — with a $350 million investment by Bain Capital — to develop therapies for central nervous system disorders such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases. The company will move next year into a building on Jacobs Street that’s nearly complete and will also house the North American headquarters of Philips Healthcare.