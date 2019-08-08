City seeks public’s advice on plans for Boston Common makeover

In January, officials announced that $28 million from the sale of Winthrop Square garage — s ite of the Winthrop Center tower under construction — would be set aside for repairs and renovations at the 50-acre park. The nonprofit Friends of the Public Garden group — which also adovcates for the Common — has been working alongside the Boston Parks and Recreation department and design firm Weston & Sampson to develop a master plan for reimagining the space, a process expected to take about 18 months.

Boston Common is overdue for a serious makeover, and the city wants to hear from people about what improvements and changes they would like to see made to America’s oldest public park.

Of the $28 million, $5 million will be set aside for maintenance, said Ryan Woods, commissioner of the city’s department.

In addition to upgrading the grounds —including the playing fields — officials say the project provides opportunity to address major infrastructure problems, such as drainage systems that have become clogged by tree roots and narrow paths that were built around trees that have since been removed.

“It’s a clean slate to look at these pathways and make them wider for all pedestrians,” Woods said.

One area of the park that is in dire need of help is the Frog Pond, a shallow pool that’s transformed into an ice skating rink in the winter. For several years, the city has spent more than $80,000 to rent a chiller because the existing refrigeration system doesn’t keep the ice from melting when the temperature rises above freezing.

The Common hosts more than 500 events every year, from sports games to day-long festivals. All that use puts a strain on the century-old tree root systems that run laterally underneath the surface.

To protect the park’s 600 trees, the plan may need to take into account the possibility of some events being held elsewhere, said Liz Vizza, executive director of the Friends of the Public Garden

The vulnerable population of old trees includes two that are part of the Robert Gould Shaw and Massachusetts 54th Regiment Memorial. They are considered the oldest English elms in the Western Hemisphere and may have been planted by John Hancock. Other historically old oaks and elms line the pathway adjacent to Beacon Street

Pressure from foot traffic and vehicles packs the soil together, preventing oxygen and water from reaching the roots and jeopardizing the mature trees’ nutrient supply, Vizza said.

“A big tree does a much better job in supporting climate mitigation than a little tree,” she said.

The city’s last major spending on the Common was in 2015, when it unveiled a $3.5 million dollar plan to restore sidewalks on Boylston and Tremont streets.

“One of the goals of the master plan is to make the Common feel like there’s something for everyone there,” said Cheri Ruane, project manager. “Whether it’s taking a moment of respite, expressing political views, or ice skating.”

To find out what residents want, the Friends group and Weston & Sampson are bringing a “mini Common” to neighborhoods across the city as a way to encourage feedback. Passersby can offer their suggestions while sitting in lawn chairs surrounded by cut-outs of squirrels, frogs, and historic structures at various events and MBTA stops in Roslindale, Roxbury Crossing, Jamaica Plain, and other parts of the city. They’ll be encouraged to write on Post-it notes shaped like leaves that can be affixed the plastic trees and a blown-up map of the park.

City officials say they want people to voice safety concerns, point out areas of the space they don’t use, and indicate whether more informational signs are needed.

Vizza said she also hopes to hear whether there’s a demand for more bathrooms or a permanent off-leash dog area, which would end the Friends’ system of rotating the off-leash area that started in 2013.

For those who are unable to attend a mini Common event, an online survey is available on the Friends of the Public Garden’s website.

“When we have a space we love and use all the time, it’s hard to see it in fresh, new ways,” she said.

Allison Hagan can be reached at allison.hagan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @allisonhxgan.