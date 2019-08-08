Major players in video game industry change policies to address ‘loot box’ criticism

The video-game industry -- responding to criticism that in-game purchases can amount to gambling or tempt kids into overspending -- is changing its policies.

Gaming-device makers Sony Corp., Microsoft Corp. and Nintendo Co. will now disclose the probability that a buyer will obtain a desired item after a purchase. Game publishers such as Activision Blizzard Inc. and Electronic Arts Inc. will make the disclosures as well. Companies had already to agreed to include labeling that told consumers there would be opportunities to buy things within games, according to the Entertainment Software Association, a trade group.

Console makers are looking to adopt the new policies in 2020.