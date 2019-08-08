Weekend agenda

Saturday WORKSHOP Coding camp

Learn basic coding skills in a single day at this intensive “bootcamp” from General Assembly. Learn the essentials of popular coding languages CSS and HTML and create a working website by the end of the day. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St. 13th floor, Boston. $250. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

CONFERENCE

Get technical about productivity

Consider the science of managing employee’s well-being at this academic panel discussion hosted by behavioral researcher Hardik Bhimani. Academics from MIT and UC Berkeley will discuss how to employ current behavioral science research to improve employee performance. Saturday, 8 to 11 a.m., Hynes Convention Center, Room 203, 900 Boylston St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Sunday

INDUSTRY EVENT

Meet music professionals

Network with other Boston-area people in the music business at this event from the Music Entrepreneur Club. There will be panel discussions covering marketing, publishing, production, and more. Sunday, noon to 4 p.m., Izotope, 60 Hampshire St., Cambridge. $30 to $125. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

