Bayer proposes paying $8 billion to settle roundup cancer claims

Although Bayer floated paying $6 billion to $8 billion to resolve current and future cases, plaintiffs’ lawyers want more than $10 billion to drop their claims, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are private. How to compensate consumers who have yet to be diagnosed with illness is a sticking point, and there’s no guarantee the two sides will come to terms anytime soon, they added.

An agreement, which could take months to work out, would ease investor pressure over massive litigation exposure that the German drug and chemical giant took on with its purchase of the weedkiller’s maker, Monsanto Co. The fallout has erased more than $30 billion in market value, prompted an unprecedented shareholder vote of no confidence in the company’s management, and fueled speculation about a breakup.

Bayer AG is proposing to pay as much as $8 billion to settle more than 18,000 US lawsuits alleging its Roundup herbicide causes cancer, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

Bayer spokesman Tino Andresen declined to comment on any settlement talks.

Reports that a $6 billion to $8 billion settlement proposal has been discussed are “pure fiction,” said Kenneth Feinberg, a mediator called in by US District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco, who is overseeing cases consolidated in federal court.

“There have been absolutely no discussions to date of dollars or what the compensation would be for a global resolution” of the cases, Feinberg said in an interview Friday.

Bayer’s lawyers and attorneys for former Roundup users are in ongoing talks, based in New York City, aimed at hammering out an accord to resolve all current cases and any future cancer claims filed over the world’s top-selling weedkiller, people familiar with the discussions said.

The negotiations have advanced to the point that Bayer and plaintiffs’ lawyers asked two judges in St. Louis to push back cases set for trial starting soon, the people said. Bayer’s chief executive officer, Werner Baumann, said at the end of July that he would consider a “financially reasonable” settlement, after the company’s shares slumped amid a surge of new cases.

Major investors — such as US-based billionaire Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Corp. — have been urging Bayer to drop its defend-at-all-cost approach to the suits and consider a settlement. Elliott disclosed in June that it has a $1.3 billion stake in Bayer.

Bayer insists that Roundup is safe. The US Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday issued guidelines for products containing the herbicide’s active ingredient, glyphosate, saying it will no longer approve labels claiming that it’s known to cause cancer. California listed the substance as a carcinogen under its Proposition 65 toxic warnings law two years ago.