CBS and Viacom near merger after agreeing on board

CBS Corp. and Viacom Inc. are one step closer to merging after agreeing on the structure of the combined company’s board, according to people familiar with the matter.

That paves the way for the long-awaited transaction to be announced as soon as next week, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. They are still negotiating the exchange ratio of the potential all-stock merger, which could delay an announcement, they said.

Shari Redstone, whose family investment vehicle National Amusements Inc. controls both companies, could become chairman of the combined entity, the people said, adding that no final decision has been made. If she does, she would join an exclusive club. Only 18 companies on the S&P 500 Index have a female chairman, according to the most recent data compiled by Bloomberg. That works out to less than 4 percent.