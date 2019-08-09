Chase erases Canadian credit card debts

Recipients of the windfall reacted with a mix of elation and shock. “I asked the rep on the phone about five times if she was sure all was truly forgiven,” one posted on a personal finance board after seeing the $883.67 balance on her card drop to zero. “Her reply? Take it like a gift.”

Every consumer with credit card debt fantasizes about having it magically wiped away. For customers with Canadian credit cards from JPMorgan Chase, the dream came true: The bank said this week that it had erased their remaining debt as it closes down its credit card business in Canada.

A Chase spokeswoman, Maria Martinez, confirmed the freebie. “Chase made the decision to exit the Canadian credit card market,” she said. “A further business decision was made earlier this year to forgive all outstanding balances in order to complete the exit.”

Chase stopped accepting new applications two years ago for its two Canadian credit cards, which were co-branded with Amazon and Marriott. In March 2018, the bank closed its existing accounts and blocked customers from incurring new charges, but it continued collecting payments on the remaining balances.

Paul Adamson, an Ontario resident, learned of his lucky break last week when he tried to pay the bill on his Amazon card. His bank told him that it could not process the payment. Adamson, 43, called Chase to investigate and learned that his remaining $1,600 debt had been forgiven.

Chase’s decision is extremely unusual. Sara Rathner, NerdWallet’s credit card expert, said she had never heard of a bank’s simply writing off balances as it shut down a credit card product. More typically, the bank would keep collecting payments or sell the remaining balance to a debt buyer. When HSBC left the US credit card business, for example, it sold its portfolio to Capital One.

Chase “felt it was a better decision for all parties, particularly our customers, to forgive the debt,” Martinez said. She declined to comment on how much debt had been written off or on how many customers were affected.

A man whose $6,000 bill was erased told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp., Canada’s national broadcaster, that he was “sort of over the moon all last night, with a smile on my face.”

The move gives people “a great opportunity to start fresh,” Rathner said. “It’s like it’s a sign from the universe — you’re out of debt, and now hopefully you can make choices that avoid getting you into debt in the future.”

Adamson plans to put the $150 a month he no longer has to pay to Chase in his nest egg for a townhouse. He and his wife have been working to pay off their consumer debts, he said, and hope to go home shopping next spring.

“Everyone I’ve talked to is really keen on this good-news credit card story,” Adamson said. “Those aren’t words that usually go together.”