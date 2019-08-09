Glossier opens pop-up village in Seaport, part of a new model for selling makeup

Unless of course you want to look like you’re wearing makeup. That’s fine too, because Glossier, the billion-dollar Instagram-driven brand that created this buzz, is all about inclusivity. And on Wednesday, the brand’s dozens of “offline editors,” all wearing their signature pale pink jumpsuits, were more than happy to whip out iPads and feed the seemingly insatiable customer demand for its line of beauty products including Boy Brow gels and Milky Jelly Cleansers.

The young people who crowded into the blush-colored pop-up storefronts in the Seaport Wednesday for the opening of Glossier Boston wore crop tops, high-waisted cut-off jean shorts, and thick framed glasses. They had bleached blonde hair, persimmon-colored lips, and dewy pink cheeks — and they all were there for the makeup that doesn’t actually look much like makeup at all.

“I just want to live here,” said Cleveland Khun, 24, who came to survey the sheer moisturizers and glimmery Lidstar shadows before taking a selfie in front of the brand’s enormous G logo, which occupies its own store in the village of nine pop-ups and had a line several minutes long to get in.

Glossier’s cluster of nine pop-ups, which include standalone stores devoted to brows, skin care, and fragrance, will be open through Oct. 4.

Whether Glossier is a makeup brand you’ve never heard of or a makeup brand you cannot live without depends largely on your demographic. (Are you under 35? Do you follow brands on Instagram and buy products through its ads? Then you’re their target.) But the company’s meteoric rise reflects just how rapidly the beauty galaxy is expanding.

We live in the era of the selfie after all, and beauty and skin-care sales, buoyed by Kardashian contouring videos and YouTube and Instagram tutorials, have been booming, with revenues soaring to $532.43 billion dollars globally in 2017 according to OrbisResearch, and projected to hit $805.61 billion by 2023.

Beauty sales have been stratospheric because the products hit a sweet spot for shoppers, said Tiffany Hogan, who tracks the industry as an analyst at Kantar Consulting. Fast fashion fanatics seeking to stay on top of clothing trends are seeking the same variety in the beauty aisle, she said, and consumers are also enthusiastically embracing wellness and skin-care regimens. Plus, the industry has been taking steps to be more inclusive, widening the palette of skin tones and extending its reach beyond the strictly feminine market. The result, she said, is “there are so many more niches and trends right now that people are buying into that it creates more demand.”

Where consumers purchase their mascaras has been changing faster than you can bat an eyelash.

Makeup amusement parks like Sephora and Ulta Beauty have seen blockbuster growth over the past few years by upending the traditional model and letting shoppers play with products.

That’s meant struggling department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Macy’s can no longer count on the allure of the perfume-scented makeup counters to bring in sales, and are now giving their beauty sections face-lifts, letting shoppers lounge and pamper themselves. And drugstores like CVS and Walgreens are bulking up their beauty aisles to let consumers test and experiment with brands.

Online beauty sales make up only a fraction of total sales right now: The top 20 cosmetics brands capture 90 percent of the dollars going to brick-and-mortar retailers, but only 14 percent of the dollars spent online, according to Nielsen Research. And as Glossier uses pop-ups to spread brand awareness, it’s positioning itself to grab a larger slice of the pie.

So far, its growth has been stunning: With prices only slightly higher than drugstore brands — its mascaras are $16, and the Balm Dotcom salve is $12 — the brand has reported that its annual revenue more than doubled in 2018, reaching $100 million, and the company touts that it sells one of its cult Boy Brow eyebrow gels every 32 seconds.

The company went from blog to a billion-dollar valuation in just five years by treating its 18- to 35-year-old customer base like besties and responding directly to their desires.

Glossier (rhymes with dossier) started on the web as an extension of the beauty blog Into the Gloss, which documents the makeup regimens of fashion and lifestyle icons like model Karlie Kloss and soccer superstar David Beckham. It was hailed for bringing a level of accessibility that was unseen in the traditional makeup business, and founder Emily Weiss used the blog to launch Glossier and crowdsource the kinds of products her fanbase wanted.

The company’s head of marketing, Ali Weiss (no relation), joined Glossier four years ago after doing a project with the brand while at Harvard Business School. She said the beauty industry has long been built from the top down, relying on celebrity endorsements while making consumers feel as if they were dependent on the brand’s expertise. In contrast, Glossier got its start “by sitting on the bathroom floors and edge of the bathtub,” she said, showing consumers how to use products and featuring real people in its ads. With the exception of the occasional pop-up, the products are exclusively sold online, with peer recommendations driving much of its growth.

But there are signs that the mega-beauty boom might be slowing.

Ulta Cosmetics announced late last year that it was pulling back on its rollout of stores, and after a surge in sales, the line of makeup from model Kylie Jenner may already be losing a bit of its sheen. Last month, L’Oreal announced that it’s sales fell short of estimates, and as part of its Prime Day this year, Amazon launched a makeup line with Lady Gaga, a signal that the e-commerce giant is prepared to go big in the space and try to push out the competition.

Weiss believes Glossier’s relationship with its often zealous fans will help maintain its edge in the market.

“A lot of these beauty brands went through retailers first, like department stores and then Sephora and Ulta, and they don’t have a direct-to-consumer connection,” she said. “Those brands are answering to the people distributing their product, not who’s using their product.”

And it helps, of course, that the product is simple to use.

“It’s a very easy entry point for people, especially younger girls,” said makeup historian Gabriela Hernandez. “It’s not intimidating for them, it doesn't take necessarily any skill to apply. That’s what kids want — their environment is complicated enough with social media . . . I think they like the relief of not having to try that hard.”

Lauren Beitelspacher, a marketing professor at Babson College, said one of the things driving Glossier and other digital-first cosmetics lines like Drunk Elephant and Winky Lux, is the belief that younger generations want brands of their own.

“The legacy brands assumed they could follow a previous model — a mom would take the daughter to buy the same product she used — but that model doesn’t exist anymore because these kids can reach out and create their own relationships with brands,” she said.

"Glossier was designed directly for the Instagram generation,” she continued. “It’s all about making people look better in their selfies.”



Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos.