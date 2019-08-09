Huawei unveils Harmony, its answer to Android, in survival bid

The move effectively choked off Huawei’s access to Google’s Android software and US-made microchips and other hardware components, and put a big question mark over Huawei’s future.

Huawei has been at the mercy of the Trump administration for the past three months, ever since the Commerce Department began requiring that American companies apply for special permission to sell parts and technology to the Chinese firm, which Washington officials accuse of being a potential conduit for cyberspying by Beijing.

DONGGUAN, China — Huawei, the Chinese technology giant, on Friday unveiled its own mobile operating system, Harmony, in an effort to ensure that its fast-growing smartphone business can survive the United States government’s clampdown on the firm.

Unveiling Harmony at a Huawei developer conference in the southern city of Dongguan on Friday, Richard Yu, head of the company’s consumer business, said that the new operating system was designed to work not only on mobile phones but on smartwatches and other connected home devices as well.

Indeed, the first Huawei products to run on Harmony will not be smartphones, but “smart screens” that the company plans to release later this year.

Yu said that Harmony would gradually be incorporated into the company’s other smart devices over the next three years. But there is no immediate plan, he said, to release Harmony-based phones.

Huawei’s preference is to continue using Android on its handsets, Yu said. But he added that there was no technical reason Harmony could not also be used to power a phone. “If we are not able to use the Android operating system, then we can activate Harmony anytime,” he said.

Huawei did not make any devices running the new operating system available for testing.

Like Android, which is far and away the world’s most widely used smartphone operating system, Harmony will be released as open-source software.

That means it will be freely available for developers to study, enhance, and redistribute.