Cult favorite makeup brand Glossier opened a pop-up shop in Boston’s Seaport on Wednesday, Aug. 7, and plans to keep it open through Oct. 4.

The store — located at 85 Northern Ave. in The Current — is notable due to a key part of Glossier’s brand: most consumers can only order products online.

The Boston store will be open Monday-Sunday from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m., a Glossier representative said. All Glossier products will be available to test and shop.