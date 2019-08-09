Stocks fall again on trade-war worries, capping a wild week

NEW YORK — Stocks stumbled Friday as worries flared yet again that President Trump’s trade war with China may be worsening. It was a fitting end to a wild week where markets zoomed down, up, and down again as investors recalibrated by the minute how much the tensions will hurt the global economy. The S&P 500 dropped as much as 1.3 percent Friday after Trump said that it would be ‘‘fine’’ if a meeting on trade with China next month doesn’t happen, before nearly eliminating the loss. It dropped again in the final minutes of trading and ended the day at 2,918.65, down 19.44 points, or 0.7 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.75, or 0.3 percent, to 26,287.44, and the Nasdaq lost 80.02, or 1 percent, to 7,959.14.