The week ahead in business

Monday, Aug. 12 Design better WORKSHOP

Learn how to utilize design thinking to create a better customer experience at this class from General Assembly. Monday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th Floor, Boston. $40. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

NETWORKING

Make connections

Meet fellow women in business at a networking “happy hour” hosted by She Geeks Out, a group that supports diversity and inclusion in the business community, and 3D printer manufacturer Markforged. This event is open to all women and nonbinary people. Markforged will provide $20 in Lyft credits to attendees. Tuesday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Markforged offices, 480 Pleasant St., suite C-10, Watertown. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

NETWORKING

Invest in AI

Meet the financiers of the artificial intelligence industry at this event from local business nonprofit Boston New Technology. Industry experts will answer questions about investment. Tuesday, 6 to 9 p.m., CIC Boston, 50 Milk St., Boston. $10 to $20. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

SEMINAR

Building black wealth

Learn about life insurance as an African-American in this installment of the Building Black Wealth monthly series from Roxbury Community College and the Our Village initiative. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Roxbury Community College, 1234 Columbus Ave., building 3, student commons, Roxbury Crossing. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz. Contact Max Jungreis at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.