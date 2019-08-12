Tuesday NETWORKING Make connections

Meet fellow women in business at a networking “happy hour” hosted by She Geeks Out, a group that supports diversity and inclusion in the business community, and 3-D printer manufacturer Markforged. This event is open to all women and nonbinary people. Markforged will provide $20 in Lyft credits to attendees. Tuesday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Markforged offices, 480 Pleasant St., suite C-10, Watertown. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Invest in AI

Meet the financiers of the artificial intelligence industry at this event from local business nonprofit Boston New Technology. Industry experts will answer questions about investment. Tuesday, 6 to 9 p.m., CIC Boston, 50 Milk St., Boston. $10 to $20. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

SEMINAR

Building black wealth

Learn about life insurance as an African-American in this installment of the Building Black Wealth monthly series from Roxbury Community College and the Our Village initiative. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Roxbury Community College, 1234 Columbus Ave., building 3, student commons, Roxbury Crossing. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

SOCIAL MIXER

Meet other professionals

Mix with other businesspeople in a fund-raising event for the Pine Street Inn. Profits support Pine Street’s efforts to move homeless men and women into permanent housing. Wednesday, 6 to 9 p.m., Society of Arts and Crafts, 100 Pier Four Boulevard, #200, Boston. $60. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.