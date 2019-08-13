Thursday TRAINING Speak your mind

Tackle public speaking at this class from General Assembly. Learn techniques for managing speaking anxiety, nonverbal gestures to enhance communication, and how to control tone and speed. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $125. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

INDUSTRY SUMMIT

Hash things out and make connections

Network with other developers and real estate agents who specialize in the marijuana industry at this event hosted by the New England Real Estate Journal. Speakers will cover dispensary design and how to navigate local regulations. Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon, Lantana, 43 Scanlon Drive, Randolph. $89 to $129. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Understanding copyright law

Decode copyright law to protect your business at this class from Innovation Women. Topics include copyright basics, common myths and misunderstandings, and formulating best practices for copyright risk management. There will be opportunities to network with other businesswomen. Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., Staples Studio, 230 Independence Way, Danvers. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Meet biotech professionals

Mix with scientists and businesspeople from Boston’s burgeoning biotech scene at this industry summit from life sciences industry organization Cambridge Innovation Institute. Major biotech companies will share information about recent advances in bioproccesing. Attendees will be able to network with each other through a free downloadable app. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Seaport World Trade Center, 200 Seaport Blvd., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

