Deciphera to seek OK for gastrointestinal cancer drug

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals surged Tuesday after the Waltham-based biotech reported it will seek approval next year of what it hopes will be its first drug on the market, a medicine to treat gastrointestinal cancer.

Deciphera stocks were up nearly 80 percent after the 16-year-old drug maker said its experimental medicine, ripretinib, met its primary goal in a late-stage clinical trial. The medicine is designed for people who have already tried three other drugs for treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, or GIST.

The medicine helped patients live a median of six months without their cancer spreading, according to the company. In comparison, the median length of time for the cancer to spread in patients who took a placebo was one month.