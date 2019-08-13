South Shore Health puts CEO on leave

Two top executives at South Shore Health, including the CEO, have been placed on leave while the hospital system’s board reviews “various operational and administrative issues.”

Dr. Gene E. Green, the chief executive, and Wayne Stockbridge, who serves as chief administrative officer and chief human resources officer, are on paid leave, South Shore Health said in a statement Tuesday.

The board chairman, Ken Kirkland, said he expects the review to take several weeks. “Once the findings are reported to the Board, we will determine what if any additional actions are required,” he said in a statement.