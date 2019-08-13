South Shore Health puts CEO on leave
Two top executives at South Shore Health, including the CEO, have been placed on leave while the hospital system’s board reviews “various operational and administrative issues.”
Dr. Gene E. Green, the chief executive, and Wayne Stockbridge, who serves as chief administrative officer and chief human resources officer, are on paid leave, South Shore Health said in a statement Tuesday.
The board chairman, Ken Kirkland, said he expects the review to take several weeks. “Once the findings are reported to the Board, we will determine what if any additional actions are required,” he said in a statement.
South Shore Health is the parent company of South Shore Hospital in Weymouth; a physicians group; urgent care clinics; and other services. Tuesday’s announcement comes just days after the surprise departure of Pamela Whelton, who had served as president of South Shore Hospital since April.
Rose Di Pietro, an executive who recently retired from South Shore Health, will serve as acting CEO.
The South Shore system has long been affiliated with Brigham and Women’s Hospital. But in July, the health system confirmed that it was looking for a change and was working on a deal with Wellforce, the parent of Tufts Medical Center and other hospitals. That deal has not been finalized.
“As always our patients and their families are our top priority and our colleagues will ensure that the high quality care provided at South Shore continues uninterrupted,” South Shore’s chief medical officer, Dr. Timothy Lynch, said in a statement Tuesday.
