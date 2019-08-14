Thursday REAL ESTATE Mortgage rates

The latest mortgage rates will be released Thursday. Last week, Freddie Mac reported that a 30-year, fixed-rate loan fell to 3.6 percent from 3.75 percent the week before.

Friday

WORKSHOP

Move product

Learn the techniques of product management, from bringing a product to market to evaluating its success, in this course from General Assembly. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $200. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Master English

Sharpen your use of the international language of business at this class for visiting foreign professionals hosted by nonprofit 1 Harvard Street Institute. Attendees will work with an experienced ESL facilitator to practice and improve their conversational and technical English. Friday, 4 to 5 p.m., 1 Harvard St., suite 300, Brookline. Free, with limited spots. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

NETWORKING

Meet professionals

Build connections for referral business at this meet-and-greet event by networking organization BNI Financial District. Friday, 7 to 8:30 a.m., Burns and Levinson, 125 High St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz.