Four Loko is apparently releasing a hard seltzer — with 14 percent alcohol

“Hard Seltzers ran so we could fly,” Four Loko posted on Twitter, along with a picture of the product. According to the image of the can, the product will be called “Four Loko Seltzer Sour” and will have “a hint of blue razz” flavor.

The controversial company behind the dangerous caffeinated alcoholic drink that was banned in Massachusetts nearly a decade ago is now teasing the release of a hard seltzer with a 14 percent ABV — which is nearly three times the alcohol content of popular brands such as Truly and White Claw.

Four Loko is back — with the hardest of seltzers.

The can also described the product as the “hardest seltzer in the universe.”

Four Loko representatives could not immediately be reached for further information.

Popular spiked seltzer brands like Truly, White Claw, and Arctic Summer carry a 5 percent ABV, while Bon & Viv clocks in at 4.5 percent.

(For comparison, light beer tends to have an ABV in the 4 percent range, while wine tends to have an ABV in the 12 to 14 percent range.)

Four Loko’s apparent release comes as hard seltzers are seeing boom times. With the nation becoming more health-conscious, many are reaching for the flavorful, easy-to-drink products, which are generally low in calories and sugar.

In fact, it was sales of Truly — not Sam Adams beer — that helped send Boston Beer Co.’s shares to record highs last month.

In the first six months of 2019, US consumers spent $389 million on hard seltzers — an increase of 210 percent from the year before, according to The Chicago Tribune, which cited Nielsen data.

“It’s huge growth — huge growth,” Christopher Shepard, senior editor for Craft Brew News, told the Tribune. “And the expectation is that the huge growth will continue through summer.”

Other canned malt beverages are also gaining popularity. Pabst Brewing Company tested a hard coffee with 5 percent ABV in Maine (among other states), and the product was so well-loved, one local liquor store manager told the Portland Press Herald that the spiked coffee “has been the hottest item of the summer.”