Trump hits Fed over ‘crazy inverted yield curve’ as stocks fall

President Trump called Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell “clueless” and blamed his policies for signs in the bond markets that a recession is looming.

The president tried to deflect criticism that his trade war with China is harming the economic outlook, as stock markets tumble and bond yields show signs of an impending global slowdown.

“China is not our problem, though Hong Kong is not helping. Our problem is with the Fed. Raised too much & too fast,” Trump said in a series of tweets on Wednesday.