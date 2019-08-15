Weekend agenda

Explore entering the cannabis industry in this online seminar hosted by marijuana business networking organization Davine Expeditions. Topics include current market trends and opportunities. Attendees will be able to chat and ask questions through the Web platform. Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m., online. $263.67. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Go above your pay grade

Learn how to get the income you deserve at this salary negotiation class for women from the American Association of University Women and the Boston Public Library. Students will learn how to identify their ideal salary and techniques for negotiating. Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, Kirstein Business Library & Innovation Center, 700 Boylston St., The Exchange, Boston. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Sunday, Aug. 18

SEMINAR

Finding your dream home

Explore the real estate market over brews at a home-buying seminar from Keller Williams realty. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dorchester Brewing Co., 1250 Massachusetts Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.