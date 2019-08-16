Fed survey finds tariffs pushing up prices, pinching profits

A new survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found a growing conviction among businesses that President Trump’s tariffs were hitting their bottom line.

That’s the sort of concern that officials worry will sap US economic growth and helps explain why they reduced interest rates last month for the first time since 2008. Fear that an escalating trade war will trigger a recession has roiled financial markets and increased bets that the Fed will cut rates again when it meets next month.

Supplemental questions posed in the August editions of the New York Fed’s Empire State Manufacturing Survey and Business Leaders Survey showed a clear increase in the number of respondents who reported tariffs raising input costs, compared to their answers in August 2018. About two thirds of manufacturers saw an upward effect on prices paid and some 45 percent saw an upward effect on selling prices. The numbers were slightly lower but similar in the services sector.