For the first time in four decades, new buildings could rise over the Mass. Pike

Developers hope to start work early next year on a pair of towers that would be sited on a deck above the busy highway and Commuter Rail tracks, on the west side of Massachusetts Avenue between Boylston and Newbury streets. The complicated project, seven years in the making, won a key vote from the Boston Planning & Development Agency Thursday and now heads to the final stages of planning with state transportation officials.

A windblown, traffic-choked corner of the Back Bay could soon get a major makeover. But it’s going take something that hasn’t happened here in four decades: A construction project above the Massachusetts Turnpike.

“We’re looking forward to getting started,” said Peter Sougarides, a principal at Samuels & Associates, the prominent Fenway developer behind the project. If it is able to launch construction next year, the $650 million complex could open by late 2022.

The work promises to transform a gritty stretch of Mass. Ave. by putting a 20-story office tower on the corner of Boylston Street and a 13-story hotel on the corner with Newbury. Between them would be an elaborate two-story public plaza with views to the west, a new entrance to the Hynes MBTA station, and wider sidewalks and bike and bus lanes to better accomodate the people who stream through the area using various modes of transportation.

“You have this confluence of cars, bikes, buses, trains below... pedestrians, and having to figure out safe traffic patterns for everyone,” Sougarides said.

Traffic flow was a key point of discussion during the BPDA review process over the last year and a half. Another concern was open space. Samuels tweaked the project to create the plaza, one of several approaches it’s taking to improve the feel of what can sometimes be a harrowing place to walk.

A few residents of neighboring buildings remain concerned about the size of the project — the office tower will be nearly 300 feet tall, while the hotel will rise 159 feet. But an array of Back Bay neighborhood groups and officials showed support for it in comment letters and at a public hearing Thursday, with several citing a more pleasant environment for pedestrians.

“It will turn our neighborhood from a sort of awful place into a marvelous place,” said Parker James, a longtime resident of the nearby Charlesgate section of Back Bay, at Thursday’s hearing.

The Samuels project is the largest of three so-called air rights developments proposed for above the Pike in that part of the Back Bay. The developer of a condo tower at the nearby corner of Boylston and Dalton Streets, is also aiming to start work this year. Plans for a hotel — across Mass. Ave. from Samuels’ site — have been slower to develop.

The engineering challenges of building above both the highway and the adjacent Commuter Rail line are substantial, and a major reason why no air rights projects have successfully launched above the Turnpike since Copley Place was built in the 1970s.

Abe Menzin, another Samuels executive who’s working on the project, said his team has spent years working on the engineering of building above the highway, and is in “very advanced” stages of planning with city and state transportation officials. A spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the agency and Samuels will now finalize permits and a lease for the site and “make decisions about a schedule for construction which will be closely coordinated and sequenced with other projects being built in the Back Bay and Allston neighborhoods.”

The timing could also be influenced by Samuels’ ability to sign tenants for the office building. Boston developers are often wary to launch construction without leases in hand, though several, citing the hot office market right now, have done so lately. Sougarides said no decision has been made, but he believes there is strong demand for new office space in the Back Bay.

“We’re very bullish on the office market,” he said. “There are a lot of tenants who have needs for this kind of building, in terms of size, location, etc. It’s a very tight market right now.”

Tim Logan can be reached at tim.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.