GE rebounds as Wall Street pushes back against allegations

NEW YORK — General Electric Co. shares bounced back on Friday after a brutal rout Thursday as Wall Street analysts defended the industrial conglomerate against allegations from a prominent financial examiner and reiterated their faith in the chief executive officer.

Shares closed up 9.88 percent at $8.79 following Thursday’s 11 percent decline, which marked the steepest drop since 2008. William Blair analyst Nicholas Heymann questioned whether the whistleblower report is ‘‘the last Molotov cocktail’’ and said he does not believe GE’s financial statements purposely misrepresented the company’s financial condition and potential liabilities.

The report’s effort to portray GE’s financial condition with an assumption that charges worth about $38 billion should have been previously recognized was ‘‘at best disingenuous and at worst highly inaccurate,’’ he wrote.