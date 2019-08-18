The week ahead in business

Get a first look at green tech from local startups at this showcase from the accelerator program Solidworks. Companies will debut their products with a five-minute demo and take questions from the audience. Monday, 6 to 9 p.m., Dassault Systemes/Solidworks, 185 Wyman St., Waltham. $15 for early-bird tickets, $30 regular admission. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

JOB FAIR

Break into blockchain

At this event hosted by the Microsoft New England Research and Development Center meet with more than 15 Boston area blockchain employers. Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m., Microsoft New England Research and Development Center, M floor, 1 Memorial Drive, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

NETWORKING

Meet over drinks

Cut loose with other professionals at this after-hours mixer from Network After Work. Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., The Brahmin, 33 Stanhope St., Boston. $15 online or $30 at the door. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

STARTUPS

Hear pitches

See if five local entrepreneurs can sell you on their startup ideas at this event from Founders Live. There will be opportunities to network with Boston’s startup scene. Free food and beverages will be provided. Wednesday. 6 to 8 p.m., CIC-Downtown, 20th floor, 50 Milk St., Boston. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Tell your story

Learn how to use storytelling techniques to become a more effective manager at this class from business education organization Product School. Wednesday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Product School Boston, 711 Atlantic Ave., Boston. $20. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Thursday, Aug. 22

SOCIAL MIXER

Meet other businesswomen

Sip prosecco and try on new outfits at this event from women’s business organization UPWARD Boston, a networking organization for women executives founded by the chief technical officer of National Grid.. A personal stylist will be on hand. Registering for this event means accepting complimentary membership in UPWARD. Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., M.M.LaFleur Boston, 119 Newbury St. #Fl1, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

CLASS

Analyze this

Learn how to use Google Analytics to boost your businesses’ online reach at this training from General Assembly. Thursday, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $60. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Friday, Aug. 23

TRAINING

Speak with authority

Learn how to use your voice to make a good impression at this vocal training from GROW Voice. Attendees will learn about the factors that influence vocal communication and how to communicate their ideas more clearly. $10. Friday, 4 to 5 p.m., CIC, 50 Milk St., 17th floor, Boston. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz.