At this event hosted by the Microsoft New England Research and Development Center meet with more than 15 Boston area blockchain employers. Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m., Microsoft New England Research and Development Center, M floor, 1 Memorial Drive, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Meet over drinks

Cut loose with other professionals at this after-hours mixer from Network After Work. Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., The Brahmin, 33 Stanhope St., Boston. $15 online or $30 at the door. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

STARTUPS

Hear pitches

See if five local entrepreneurs can sell you on their startup ideas at this event from Founders Live. There will be opportunities to network with Boston’s startup scene. Free food and beverages will be provided. Wednesday. 6 to 8 p.m., CIC-Downtown, 20th floor, 50 Milk St., Boston. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Tell your story

Learn how to use storytelling techniques to become a more effective manager at this class from business education organization Product School. Wednesday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Product School Boston, 711 Atlantic Ave., Boston. $20. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

