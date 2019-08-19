Donald Trump, F. Scott Fitzgerald, and the economic plot against America

It also fits on President Trump, though, for the moment, let’s limit the “first-rate” label to his political instincts.

“This philosophy fitted on to my early adult life,” he added , “when I saw the improbable, the implausible, often the ‘impossible,’ come true.”

“The test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in the mind at the same time, and still retain the ability to function.” So wrote F. Scott Fitzgerald.

How else to explain a pair of Trump tweets on Monday that declared “Our Economy is very strong” and called on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by a full percentage point.

A reduction that drastic would be warranted only if the economy were collapsing, as it was at the end of 2008. With the country in the full throes of the financial crisis in December of that year, the Fed slashed rates from 1 percent to a range of 0 to 0.25 percent.

With a growth rate this year of about 2 percent, the economy isn’t “very strong,” but it remains in good shape. So good that many economists — and two voting members of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee — believe that the Fed’s quarter-point rate cut last month was unnecessary.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell justified the move as a kind of insurance policy against the impact on the United States of slowdowns in China and Europe, and the president’s tariff-happy trade strategy.

Trump’s incessant jawboning for lower rates and criticism of Powell — on Monday, he decried “the horrendous lack of vision by Jay Powell and the Fed” — is the president’s own insurance against a recession hitting before the 2020 elections. While there is zero chance the Fed lowers rates by a percentage point “over a short period of time,” as called for by Trump, the Fed is truly worried about the fallout from Trump’s trade war.

Investors put the odds at more than 90 percent in favor of a quarter-point move at the Fed’s next meeting, on Sept. 17-18. That’s a reduction of a half percentage point this year that may not have ever happened if Trump hadn’t gone after the Fed.

Like I said, first-rate political strategy.

But there’s more.

At this stage in the 2020 campaign, Trump is no doubt confident he can beat any of the candidates leading the Democratic pack. If the economy and financial markets don’t go south.

In a survey released Monday by the National Association of Business Economists, 38 percent of respondents said they expected a downturn in 2020, down from 42 percent in the group’s survey in February.

Also on Monday, Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and one of the dissenters in last month’s rate-cut vote, told Bloomberg TV that policy makers have “plenty of things to be worried about.” But he expects a resilient American consumer will continue to drive the economy forward.

All that is decent news for the president, but he’s not taking any chances. He has recently begun talking about a conspiracy to croak the economy as a way to defeat him.

It’s not just Powell and the Fed that he’s implicating in this Plot Against America. “He has said other countries, including allies, are working to hurt American economic interests,” New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman wrote over the weekend. “And he has accused the news media of trying to create a recession.”

If the economy does sour before the election, it won’t be the president’s fault. His campaign rallies will be one long tirade against colluding immigrants, Muslims, socialists, gun haters, and . . . the Fed! Only he’ll be able to save us.

“You have no choice but to vote for me because your 401(k), everything is going to be down the tubes. So whether you love me or hate me, you’ve got to vote for me,” he told a crowd in New Hampshire last week.

“Show me a hero,” Fitzgerald said, “and I’ll write you a tragedy.”

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.