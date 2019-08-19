US gives companies more time to cease doing business with Huawei

Rural telecom firms in the United States have been scrambling to figure out how they will replace Huawei equipment since the Trump administration effectively banned the company from US communications networks in May and have been lobbying the White House for more time.

The government’s reprieve is intended to give rural telecommunications companies in the United States more time to wean themselves off Huawei, which supplies many of those providers with parts and equipment.

WASHINGTON — The United States will allow American companies to continue doing business with Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications giant, for an additional 90 days, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Monday.

Advertisement

“As we continue to urge consumers to transition away from Huawei’s products, we recognize that more time is necessary to prevent any disruption,” Ross said in a statement.

In a sign the administration is not completely easing pressure on Huawei, the Commerce Department said it was also adding 46 affiliates of Huawei to the entity list.

In a statement issued Monday, Huawei called the addition of the affiliates “politically motivated” and unrelated to national security and said it was being treated “unjustly.”

Huawei has been thrust into the middle of President Trump’s trade fight with China and the president has given mixed signals about the telecom giant’s fate.

After trade talks broke down in May, Trump’s Commerce Department added the company to a US “entity list” that effectively banned the firm from buying American technology and other products without government approval.

Trump has also called the company a national security threat. The United States has concerns that Huawei could be used to help the Chinese government’s espionage efforts and to disrupt American telecommunications infrastructure in the event of a conflict.

But after adding Huawei to the entity list in May, the Commerce Department promptly offered a reprieve for American firms doing business with the company until Aug. 19.

Advertisement

Trump had hinted that he could yield further on Huawei in exchange for China purchasing more American farm products, but no such agreement has emerged.

Speaking to reporters Sunday, Trump suggested that there might not be another extension.

“Huawei is a company we may not do business with at all,” he said.

Republicans and Democrats in Congress have been urging Trump to keep his hard line on Huawei.