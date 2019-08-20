Sip prosecco and try on new outfits at this event from women’s business organization UPWARD Boston, a networking organization for women executives founded by the chief technical officer of National Grid. A personal stylist will be on hand. Registering for this event means accepting complimentary membership in UPWARD. Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., M.M.LaFleur Boston, 119 Newbury St. #Fl1, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Analyze this

Learn how to use Google Analytics to boost your businesses’ online reach at this training from General Assembly. Thursday, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $60. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

NETWORKING

Meet after-hours

Cut loose with other professionals at this mixer from social event organizer BVD Boston. This event is 21+. Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m., 2TWENTY2, 222 Friend St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

FUNDING OPPORTUNITY

Wind up and pitch

Take a shot at getting your startup funded at this pitching competition from CIC Boston. Participants will pitch to a panel of investor judges. There will be a pitching workshop beforehand. Thursday, 3:30 to 9 p.m., CIC Boston, 50 Milk St., Boston. $45. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz.