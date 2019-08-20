Facebook rolls out tool to block off-site data gathering

The company said Tuesday that it is adding a section where you can see the activity that Facebook tracks outside of its service via its ‘‘Like’’ buttons and other means. You can choose to turn off the tracking; otherwise, tracking will continue the same way it has been.

Facebook is launching a long-promised tool that lets you limit what the social network can gather about you on outside websites and apps.

SAN FRANCISCO — You could soon get fewer familiar ads following you around the Internet — at least on Facebook.

Formerly known as ‘‘clear history,’’ the tool will now go by the slightly clunkier moniker ‘‘off-Facebook activity.’’ The feature debuts in South Korea, Ireland, and Spain on Tuesday, consistent with Facebook’s tendency to launch features in smaller markets first. The company did not give a timeline for when it might expand the tool to the United States and other countries, saying only that it will be in ‘‘coming months.’’

What you do away from Facebook is among the many pieces of information that Facebook uses to target people with ads. Blocking the tracking could mean fewer ads that seem familiar — for example, for a pair of shoes you decided not to buy, or for a nonprofit that you donated money to. But it won’t change the actual number of ads you’ll see on Facebook. Nor will it change how your actions on Facebook are used to show you ads.

Even if you turn off tracking, Facebook will still gather data on your off-Facebook activities. It will simply disconnect those activities from your Facebook profile. Facebook says businesses won’t know you clicked on their ad — but they’ll know that someone did. So Facebook can still tell advertisers how well their ads are performing.

Jasmine Enberg, a social media analyst at the research firm eMarketer, said the tool is part of Facebook’s moves to be clearer to users about how it tracks them and is probably ‘‘an effort to stay one step ahead of regulators, in the US and abroad.’’

Facebook faces increasing governmental scrutiny over its privacy practices, including a record $5 billion fine by the Federal Trade Commission for mishandling user data. Boosting its privacy protections could help the company pre-empt regulation and further punishment. But it’s a delicate dance, as Facebook depends on highly targeted advertising for nearly all of its revenue.

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced the ‘‘clear history’’ feature more than a year ago. The company said building it has been complicated, which is the reason for the gradual rollout. Facebook said it sought input from users, privacy experts, and policy makers, which led to some changes. For instance, users will be able to disconnect their activity from a specific website or app or reconnect to a specific site while keeping other future tracking turned off.

You’ll access the feature by going to your Facebook settings and scrolling down to ‘‘Your Facebook information.’’ The ‘‘Off-Facebook activity’’ section will be there after it’s launched.

The tool will let you delete your browsing history from Facebook and prevent it from keeping track of your future clicks, taps, and website visits. Doing so means that Facebook won’t use information gleaned from apps and websites to target ads to you on Facebook, Instagram, or Messenger. Nor will Facebook use such information to show you posts that it thinks you might like, based on your offsite activity, such as news articles shared by your friends.

Stephanie Max, product manager at Facebook, said the company believes the tool could affect revenue, though she didn’t say by how much. But giving people ‘‘transparency and control’’ is important, she said.

Enberg, the eMarketer analyst, said the ultimate impact ‘‘depends on consumer adoption. It takes a proactive step for consumers to go into their Facebook settings and turn on the feature.’’

People who say they value privacy often don’t actually do anything about it, she said, so it’s possible too few people will use this tool to affect Facebook’s bottom line.