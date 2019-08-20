FDA rejects Sarepta Therapeutics’ second Duchenne drug

Investors are still trying to figure out what it all means for Sarepta moving forward. On Tuesday, the Cambridge biotech’s stock closed down 18.24 points at 102.07 on the Nasdaq exchange. Here are some thoughts and questions on the subject.

The Food and Drug Administration’s surprise decision on Monday to reject Sarepta Therapeutics’ second drug to treat Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy was another twist in the company’s crazy, never-boring story.

This is not to accuse Sarepta of lying. The FDA’s letter mentions the risk of infections related to intravenous infusion ports and kidney toxicity seen in animal experiments as reasons for rejecting the drug, called Vyondys 53, which was being pitched as a treatment for the rare muscle-wasting disease that primarily affects boys.

Those concerns aren’t trivial, but on their own they don’t justify the rejection, particularly for a drug for children with a progressive and fatal disease.

So, what else is going on? Absent an FDA statement, there is only speculation, but the agency may no longer be comfortable with granting accelerated approval to Duchenne drugs based on a small increase in dystrophin production, particularly when there are 1) safety concerns; and 2) no data to confirm clinical benefit.

The FDA giveth and the FDA taketh away.

The nearly unilateral decision by the FDA’s Janet Woodcock to grant accelerated approval to Sarepta’s first Duchenne drug — Exondys 51 — in 2016 angered agency staffers who believed the drug was not effective. Vyondys 53 and Exondys 51 use the same RNA chemistry backbone, but they target different genetic errors. If Sarepta’s data are to be believed, Vyondys 53 is slightly more potent than Exondys 51.

Why the divergent outcomes? The FDA appears to be sending a message that flexibility and leniency will only go so far, and that Sarepta crossed the line. Approving Exondys 51 on questionable dystrophin data may have pleased Duchenne patients and their advocates, but it damaged the scientific credibility of the FDA. Three years later, Sarepta has still not confirmed the treatment benefit of Exondys 51. As I reported last week, Sarepta is years behind schedule on starting, let alone completing, the necessary clinical trials mandated by the FDA.

In 2016, Sarepta was on shaky financial ground. Rejecting Exondys 51 could have closed down the company and jeopardized future research into Duchenne treatments. Woodcock made this part of her argument when she pushed for the approval of Exondys 51.

But three years later, Sarepta is a $9 billion company. Exondys 51 brings in $300 million to $400 million in sales annually and the company has more than $1 billion in cash. Yet, with all its resources, Sarepta has not repaid Woodcock’s goodwill by swiftly confirming Exondys 51’s treatment benefit.

The FDA decision appears to have been made late in the review process.

A Sarepta representative confirmed to me that the company and the FDA were already having discussions about a Vyondys 53 label, post-marketing clinical trial commitments, and the draft of an approval press release when the agency decided, suddenly, to reject the drug. Needless to say, Sarepta was surprised.

CEO Doug Ingram also purchased company stock in the open market last week — another indication that the company believed Vyondys 53 was skating toward approval.

Maybe Sarepta misinterpreted the FDA’s intentions. Or maybe the FDA made a last-minute decision to reverse course and reject Vyondys 53 because it’s angry at Sarepta about Exondys 51.

The Duchenne patient community reacts.

Children with Duchenne deserve new and effective treatments. Monday’s rejection of Vyondys 53 is a sad outcome for them.

In a statement Monday night, Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy said it was “very disappointed.”

“Today has been marked on many of our calendars and like you, we were hopeful that an approval was imminent. One of our toughest challenges in the fight to end Duchenne is time because it is so precious for each of our loved ones affected by this disease,” the group said. “However, we are hopeful that these outstanding concerns can be rectified quickly as Sarepta and the FDA work to bring our community a safe, effective therapy.

The rejection means a competitor could beat Sarepta to the market.

Sarepta still needs to meet with the FDA before figuring out how to rectify the Vyondys 53 rejection and submit whatever data are necessary for the agency to reconsider the application. But while this process plays out, the Japanese drugmaker NS Pharma is working to submit its own Duchenne drug to the FDA.

NS Pharma expects to complete its FDA accelerated-approval submission for its drug — called viltolarsen — by the end of September. If accepted, an FDA approval decision could be announced in mid-2020. NS Pharma also just submitted plans for a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study intended to confirm the clinical benefit of viltolarsen.

Does Sarepta have a credibility problem?

Let’s just say, Sarepta is going through a rough patch: Vyondys 53, the disclosure of a serious adverse event in a gene therapy patient, the manufacturing-related delay in the gene therapy clinical trials, the delinquent effort to confirm Exondys 51’s treatment benefit, and the criticism of the price and value of its medicines by the watchdog group ICER are all weighing on Sarepta.

Sarepta had built up a lot of goodwill with patients and investors, but that can disappear quickly. Message sent.

