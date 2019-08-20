EU rebuffs Johnson bid to reopen Brexit deal as deadlock remains

Still, the EU didn’t reject outright Johnson’s letter to senior European officials setting out his objections to the plan for the Irish border, which will become the UK’s new land frontier with the bloc. That indicates there may be room for the two sides to start talking, but only if Johnson can provide more details. The EU has consistently said the backstop isn’t up for renegotiation.

It means that with just over two months to go until Johnson has said the United Kingdom will leave the bloc “do or die,” the two sides are completely deadlocked — with Britain on course to leave on Oct. 31 without the safety net of an agreement and a transition phase to smooth the process.

The European Union poured cold water on Boris Johnson’s attempt to renegotiate the Brexit deal, saying the so-called backstop to prevent a hard Irish border — which the British prime minister wants scrapped — was a vital part of the divorce agreement.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the EU would think about “practical solutions” for the Irish border so the backstop wouldn’t come into force, while signaling it wouldn’t be scrapped from the current deal. The border is an issue for the future relationship rather than the exit agreement, she told a summit of Nordic leaders in Iceland on Tuesday.

“If you want to find these solutions in the future, you can also find them in the short term,” she said. “The EU is ready for that.”

Following the bloc’s response, a spokesman for Johnson said the UK was ready to negotiate an alternative to the backstop “in good faith.”

“It is clear that unless the withdrawal agreement is reopened and the backstop abolished there is no prospect of a deal,” the spokesman said. Johnson later told Sky News the EU wouldn’t shift its stance if it looked as though Parliament would block Brexit — a reference to lawmakers’ pledges to do all they could to prevent a no-deal exit.

Responding to Johnson’s letter, European Council President Donald Tusk didn’t shut the door on further talks, though he pressed the prime minister to set out what the alternatives to the Irish backstop should be.

The backstop, agreed by the British government with the rest of the EU in November, would guarantee no checks or infrastructure on the frontier between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland by keeping the UK closely aligned to the bloc’s customs and trading rules. It’s a central part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement formed by Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, with Brussels — which was never ratified in the British Parliament.

In his letter, Johnson said he wants to replace the backstop with a “legally binding commitment” not to build infrastructure or carry out checks on the border.

The UK leader travels to Berlin and Paris this week to discuss Brexit with Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, who has also indicated that the deal isn’t up for discussion.