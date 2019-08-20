TJX’s sales growth has slowed, but it’s still making its brick-and-mortar strategy work

Well, maybe not flying in the most recent quarter. The parent of the Marshalls and T.J. Maxx chains reported that sales at comparable stores rose 2 percent , year over year, in the three-month period that ended Aug. 3 — the worst quarterly performance in nearly two years. (The company reported a 6 percent increase at this time last year.)

The Framingham retail giant had stitched together a strong brick-and-mortar strategy that proved surprisingly resilient amid the so-called retail apocalypse brought on by Amazon and other online shopping sites. As rivals report declining sales at stores open at least a year, TJX continues to ride its upward trajectory. All those discounted shirts, dresses, pants — all flying off the racks.

When the news hit the wires Tuesday morning, you could picture investors wondering: Has the TJX Cos. juggernaut started to run out of steam?

Wall Street analysts anticipated 3 percent growth. The company’s stock edged downward after the opening bell as a result.

But don’t worry, TJX fans: The decline didn’t last long. By midday, the stock had stabilized, and it ended the day essentially at the same price as at the previous day’s close.

It’s not exactly clear why the stock turned around. Maybe it was because investors had time to digest what chief executive Ernie Herrman said on the company’s earnings call. The cooler spring, apparently, was a big issue in May. However, sales accelerated in June and July. Sales at TJX’s HomeGoods chain were flat — a clear disappointment. But Herrman said the company is tweaking a few merchandise categories in that group and is already seeing positive results. The company operates 4,400-plus stores and still has designs on opening 1,700 more, eventually.

Or maybe TJX’s stock recovery had something to do with the misfortune of a rival, Kohl’s. That department store chain reported a worse-than-anticipated 2.9 percent decline in comparable store sales. Wall Street did not like the sound of that: Shares of Kohl’s fell nearly 7 percent Tuesday, with an earnings report that put it alongside the likes of Macy’s and J.C. Penney (the latter, now a “penny stock”) on the list of apparel chains with lackluster numbers this month. TJX sure looked resilient by comparison.

Tiffany Hogan, a Kantar Consulting analyst, said TJX continues to beat its peers, time and again. TJX buyers have struck the right balance, with the brands that are carried in the stores and how quickly that merchandise turns over. Unlike those run by many other chains, TJX’s stores are consistent in their inconsistency: Hogan said each store’s merchandise mix is different, adding to the “treasure hunting” experience that TJX executives like to talk about.

Hogan wouldn’t be surprised to see TJX pare back its ambitions for store growth, particularly in the United States, at some point. But she doesn’t see a slowdown in the works yet.

Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, said low-single-digit growth has become the norm in his industry. Welcome to the club, TJX. He said TJX has had a great run: You would be hard-pressed to find a retailer of that size that continued to grow the way TJX has during the past decade.

TJX’s recent performance looks even stronger when you compare it to what retailers have been telling researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. The Boston Fed’s retail contacts in July reported that comparable-store sales for May through June were down 5 to 8 percent. The unseasonably cold and rainy spring in the Northeast was blamed by more than one respondent.

Dismal weather affects everyone, to some extent, in the apparel business. What about online rivals?

For now, at least, TJX continues to show it can withstand the competition. Total revenue for the quarter, after all, was up nearly 5 percent, to $9.8 billion.

Conditions might not be good for many brick-and-mortar retailers these days. But the sun continues to shine on the still-growing TJX empire.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.