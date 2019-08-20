Trump says he’s exploring ‘various tax reductions’ as economy slows

Companies that Trump has pointed to as signs of economic strength are now warning of weakness. United States Steel is idling workers and slowing production at a plant in Michigan. Home Depot on Tuesday lowered its sales outlook for the year as it braces for consumer spending to take a hit from Trump’s Chinese tariffs.

President Donald Trump confirmed Tuesday that he is considering “various tax reductions,” including a payroll tax cut, to stimulate the economy as many of the indicators his administration has used to showcase a Trump-fueled economic “boom” have fizzled on the back of the president’s escalating trade fights.

Consumer and small business optimism have fallen, and 2 in 5 economists surveyed by the National Association of Business Economists now expect the economy to slip into recession this year or next. Blue-collar job growth has fallen to its lowest level since Trump took office, and key surveys of manufacturing activity are near recession levels. Economic growth, which Trump once promised would soar as high as 5 percent or 6 percent annually, is now running at about a 2 percent annualized pace.

The indicators suggest that the effects of Trump’s trade fights with China and Europe and a slowdown in global growth are dragging on the US economy and eroding the short-term boost from the president’s 2017 tax cuts.

Companies have continued to express concerns about the trade war. Craig Menear, chief executive of Home Depot, said in an earnings release that the company was reducing sales guidance in part to account for “potential impacts to the US consumer arising from recently announced tariffs.”

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, continued to portray the economy as “incredible” and played down any chance that the United States could enter into a recession. Any tax cut, he said, would not be done as a defensive move.

“I’ve been thinking about payroll taxes for a long time,” he said. “Whether or not we do it now, it’s not being done because of recession.”

In addition to potentially cutting payroll taxes, which would benefit workers by putting more money in their paychecks, Trump told reporters that he was thinking about unilaterally reducing capital gains taxes. Such a move would largely benefit wealthy investors by reducing the amount of taxes owed on profitable sales of stocks, bonds, and other investments.

The economy is still growing and unemployment remains at a 50-year low. But several of the administration’s favorite economic data points now show unmistakable signs of a slowdown. Business investment has stalled and it slipped backward in the spring.

Trump and other advisers blame the slowdown on the Federal Reserve, which they say choked off growth by raising interest rates too fast in 2018. The Fed has since reversed one of its quarter-point rate increases, but Trump has called for it to cut rates by another percentage point.

Fed officials have also cited the trade war in moving to cut rates, a pattern that could continue with one or more rate cuts this fall. The Fed chair, Jerome Powell, mentioned the president’s trade dispute with China in his news conference in July.

“Certainly, we’ve seen, though,” he said, “that when there’s a sharp confrontation between two large economies, you can see effects on business confidence pretty quickly and on financial markets pretty quickly.”

But on Tuesday, Trump suggested his fight with China would be worth some economic pain — including a brief recession — if it helped reduce America’s $500 billion trade deficit in goods with China.

“Whether it’s good or bad, the short term is irrelevant,” he said. “We have to solve the problem with China because they’re taking out $500 billion a year plus. And that doesn’t include intellectual property theft and other things. And also, national security, so I am doing this whether it’s good or bad for your statement about, ‘Oh, will we fall into a recession for two months?’ ”