Friday

TRAINING

Speak with authority

Learn how to use your voice to make a good impression at this vocal training from GROW Voice. Attendees will learn about the factors that influence vocal communication and how to communicate their ideas more clearly. $10. Friday, 4 to 5 p.m., CIC, 50 Milk St., 17th floor, Boston. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Meet professionals

Build connections for referral business at this meet-and-greet event run by networking organization BNI Financial District. Friday, 7 to 8:30 a.m., Burns and Levinson, 125 High St., Boston. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PANEL DISCUSSION

Social issues in the workplace

Come discuss societal problems that affect how people work together at this summit from Tufts University. Topics will include supporting DACA students, corporate diversity, and achieving equity through corporate culture. Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tufts University, Granoff Music Center, 20 Talbot Ave., Medford. $150 for general public, $100 for nonprofit or startup employees, $50 for Tufts staff and faculty. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Learn UX design

Explore the ubiquitous practice of user experience design at this training session run by General Assembly. Students will learn core UX concepts and terminology, practice how to conduct UX research, sketch interfaces, and build a digital prototype. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $250. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

