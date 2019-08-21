Oncorus raises $79.5m to develop solid tumor cancer drug

Ted Ashburn, chief executive of Oncorus. (Oncorus)

Cambridge biotech Oncorus Inc. said Wednesday that it raised $79.5 million from new and existing investors to develop a new cancer treatment.

Oncorus said this second round of funding for the startup was led by New-York based investment firms Cowen Healthcare Investments and Perceptive Advisors, along with investors from the previous round of financing including Cambridge-based MPM Capital.