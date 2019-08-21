fb-pixel

Trump says he’s the ‘chosen one’ to take on China over trade

By Jordan Fabian Bloomberg News,August 21, 2019, an hour ago
President Trump.
President Trump said Wednesday that he’s the “chosen one” to wage a trade war with China and asserted that he’s winning.

“This is a trade war that should have taken place a long time ago,” Trump told reporters at the White House. He added: “Somebody had to do it. I am the chosen one.”

Trump routinely criticizes previous presidents for failing to take on what he says are China’s unfair trade practices.

China has called looming US tariffs a violation of accords reached by Trump and Xi Jinping, vowing retaliation.

Trump has said he plans for 10% tariffs on an additional $300 billion in Chinese imports. Trump earlier imposed tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports.

