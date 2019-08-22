Leather wallets, loose change pose danger for Apple’s new credit card

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple tried to make the new Apple-branded credit card attractive, copying the heft and sleekness of higher-end cards like the Chase Sapphire. But cardholders are discovering that with such a design, they’ll have to give it special care.

Leather wallets and loose change pose danger for new Apple Card, for instance. In fact, Apple says its Apple Card shouldn’t come into contact with other credit cards for fear of scratching the white finish.